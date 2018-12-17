MONDAY, DECEMBER 17

LECTURE Learn about the darker lore surrounding the holidays at the Profs & Pints “Nightmares Before Christmas” lecture at the Bier Baron. Johns Hopkins humanities professor William Egginton will talk about Krampus, the horned demon who accompanies St. Nick in central Europe; he’ll also touch on the pagan roots of the Christmas holiday and the Grinch. $12, 6 PM.

MUSIC Even though U Street’s Bohemian Caverns closed in 2016, the Bohemian Caverns Jazz Orchestra has continued, performing in other venues across the area. The 17-piece big band will celebrate the holidays with a jazz performance of Christmas music at the Atlas Performing Arts Center. $25 in advance or $30 at the door, 8 PM.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 18

THEATRE The Kennedy Center presents The Play That Goes Wrong, a play-within-a-play style comedy that follows a theatre group that attempts to put on a murder mystery. Unfortunately for the group, their production faces mishap after mishap, from an unstable set to forgotten lines and actors who break character. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Through January 6. $49-$149.

MUSIC The Black Cat’s backstage is closing at the end of the year, leaving just a few more chances to catch a show there (the upstairs Main Stage will stay open). On Tuesday night, check out local DIY band FuzzQueen, a group that features members of the now-defunct Miss Shevaughn & Yuma Wray. Their indie-rock sound is undoubtedly fueled by frustration at the current political regime—they claim to have been formed after the 2016 Women’s March, and one of their songs is called “Angry, Angry” (and definitely sounds it). They’ll perform with openers Time Is Fire and Flowerbomb. $10, 7:30 PM.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 19

BOOKS Last minute holiday shopping? Swing by Politics & Prose to get a copy of Chef José Andrés’s book We Fed an Island signed by the humanitarian himself. Note that this event is just a signing; there will be no discussion or reading. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Chef Relief Network of World Central Kitchen to continue efforts in Puerto Rico and other areas of need. $27.99 (book cost), 10 AM.

FILM The Solo movie was not well-received, but the made-for-TV Star Wars Holiday Special is quite possibly the worst piece of the official Star Wars story ever to have been captured on film. Suns Cinema is celebrating its 40th anniversary with a screening of this hard-to-find story of Chewbacca trying to return home to celebrate “Life Day,” with a group of variety-show performances along the way. Free, 8 PM.