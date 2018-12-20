This Holiday Wedding Ended with an Epic Sing-along to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You”

For Catherine Gutermuth and Keith Mun, who met and fell in love in DC, a classic district celebration was the only way to go for their December wedding. The couple chose the Decatur House as their venue not only because it was charming, but because it was close to so many of the monuments and DC landmarks that they both cherished.

Catherine and Keith met through a mutual friend’s going away party at Local 16, but almost as soon as they began dating Catherine moved to San Fransisco for work. Luckily, Keith followed, relocating to the West Coast a year later. After a number of years in San Francisco, the couple decided it was time to return home. Following a long day of moving, Keith offered to run down the street to pick up a final pizza from their beloved neighborhood spot, a last meal in their now-empty apartment where they’d shared so many memories. When he returned, pizza in hand, Catherine opened the box only to find an engagement ring inside. They didn’t end up eating the pizza—instead they went to a beautiful resort under the Golden Gate Bridge to celebrate with friends. “It was the perfect way to close one chapter of our lives and start another,” says Catherine.

The pair went full speed ahead with a holiday Christmas theme eight months later. As the bride tells it: “When we decided on a December wedding, I was thrilled. I love the holiday season and was so excited to plan a winter wedding!” They weren’t taking the task lightly either: at the end of the night the playful couple closed down the house with an epic sing-along to Mariah Carey’s instant classic “All I Want for Christmas is You.”

Check out all of the couple’s festive ceremony and reception details below, with photography courtesy of Rachel May Photography.

“My bouquet was wrapped with a handkerchief from my maternal grandmother, and pinned with her sapphire pin,” says Catherine. “It was my ‘something blue!'”

“The first snowfall of the season fell on the day of our wedding, which was so perfect and unexpected. Our amazing friends and family—not to mention photographer, and wedding planner—all braved the cold so we could capture the moment.”



“Whenever we go on vacation, I like to find a Christmas ornament as a memory of the trip,” says Catherine. “Our favors were heart-shaped Christmas ornaments so that our guests could take home a memory of their trip to DC. We felt so lucky that so many friends and family members came in from out of town.”

“We wanted to include holiday touches and create a cozy, festive atmosphere, so we planned a hot cocoa bar, hung mistletoe at the entrance to the carriage house, and had snowfall lighting effects behind the DJ… as well as Santa hats for the dance floor!”

“At the end of the night we ate late-night Chick-fil-A (Keith’s favorite!) and sang along to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You.” It was our final song of the evening!” says Catherine.

