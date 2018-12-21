Celebrate New Year’s Eve at These No-Cover Bars Around DC

No need to start 2019 in the bank account red zone with expensive New Year’s Eve tickets and “promotions.” Here are some bars where you can raise a glass of Champagne, tune in to live music, and party the night away without a cover charge.

American Ice Company

917 V. St., NW

When the clock strikes midnight, bid adieu to 2018 with a free Miller High Life toast (the “Champagne of Beers”) to go along with the watering hole’s pickleback shots and pork nacho “swachos.”

Bar Deco

717 6th St., NW

The Penn Quarter bar will offer complimentary bubbly at midnight. Bonus: free party favors..

Boundary Stone

116 Rhode Island Ave., NW

Happy hour goes until 10 PM with $4 DC Braus, $6 glasses of wine, and sandwiches starting at $7. DC’s alternative folk-rock band Reed Appleseed takes the stage at 10:30 PM for a final jam of the year.

Brew Republic Bierworks

15201 Potomac Town Pl., Woodbridge

Sing and dance your way into 2019 with karaoke and a DJ on the dance floor. Beer fans will appreciate the diverse beers on tap for a “hoppy” New Year.

Buffalo Billiards

1330 19th St., NW

Free games all night means you can ring in 2019 with a pool table victory.

Calico

50 Blagden Alley, NW

Hang out at the backyard pizza and beer party, noshing on personal pan pizzas (available until 10 PM) and playing board games. Channel your inner Beyonce for karaoke starting at 8 PM.

Crimson

627 H St., NW

All three floors of the Pod Hotel spot are open for craft cocktails and a free Champagne toast at midnight. The venue will also play host to Atlanta duo NAKD for a “soulful street pop” performance.

Espita Mezcaleria

1250 9th St., NW

Paint on a bold unibrow (or grow one out the old fashioned way) for A Night with Frida & Diego, the Shaw restaurant’s tribute to the iconic Mexican artists. Grab a mezcal cocktail or clink glasses as the year changes with complimentary Champagne.

Gaslight Tavern

2012 9th St., NW

Charleston your way into the new year with a live swing band at this 1920s-themed party. Prohibition is being left in the past so you can toast with Champagne at midnight.

Ivy and Coney

1537 7th St., NW

New Year’s haters will be pleased to know it’s business as usual at this Shaw haunt. With the exception of a free Champagne toast at midnight, the bar is an oasis from sequins and glitter.

Jack Rose Dining Saloon

2007 18th St., NW

Owner Bill Thomas has curated a list of the 20 best whiskeys list to say goodbye to 2018. For those who prefer Champagne flutes to whiskey tumblers, bottomless bubbly is available for $20, and happy hour deals are extended to 8 PM.

Lucky Buns

2000 18th St., NW

Chef Alex McCoy’s global burger joint is hosting live music all night long. Champagne specials and burgers with “lucky sauce” will ring in the new year.

McClellan’s Retreat

2031 Florida Avenue, NW

Find $3 Miller High Life and $6 old fashioneds, alongside other happy hour deals, until 7 PM. Luddites rejoice: the bar is even turning off their TVs, ensuring your 2019 will start with respite from the erratic news cycle.

Nanny O’Briens

3319 Connecticut Ave., NW

Cleveland Park’s Irish pub is sending off 2018 with live music and welcoming 2019 with a complimentary Champagne toast at midnight.

Nellie’s Sports Bar

900 U St., NW

Head to U Street for a final dance party of 2018, courtesy of DJ Vodkatrina. Giveaways and a Champagne toast at midnight sweeten the no-cover deal.

Punch Bowl Social

4238 Wilson Blvd., Arlington

Arlington’s millennial playground is throwing it back to the ’90s, when frosted tips were all the rage and collecting Beanie Babies was a sound investment. The balloon drop at midnight will make for a festive first Instagram of the new year.

Quarry House Tavern

8901 Georgia Ave., Silver Spring

The bar is celebrating Yellowtail’s cheap rosé, Pink Bubbles, with a blush wine party. Stick to the theme and sip on the effervescent rosé or order a whiskey cocktail to wash down fried chicken.

Red Derby

3718 14th St., NW

If the year’s events had you nostalgic for literally any other time, the Columbia Heights haunt is offering two time traveling options. Break out 1970s disco moves on the deck or do the sprinkler ’90s style downstairs with party hats and noisemakers supplied by the bar.

The Royal

501 Florida Ave., NW

All day happy hour starts at noon and goes until the next year at 2 AM. Deals include $6 beer-and-shot combos and $7 cocktails like Aperol spritzes, daiquiris, and mint juleps. The New Year’s Eve special for the night is cut-to-order prime rib with mashed potatoes and horseradish sauce.

Know of another no-cover option? Email dbyck@washingtonian.com.