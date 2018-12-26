Where to Find Government Shutdown Food and Drink Deals Around DC

Restaurants and bars are offering discounts and freebies to federal government employees

Donald Trump and Congress still can’t seem to reach a deal. But at least DC-area bars and restaurants are offering their own deals to help those affected by the government shutdown. Just remember to show a federal government ID unless otherwise noted.

Baked by Yael

3000 Connecticut Ave., NW

Federal employees and contractors get free coffee at this bakery across from the National Zoo while supplies last.

Capitol Lounge

229 Pennsylvania Ave., SE

Find $5 cocktails with names like “Nothing Really Mattis,” “Mexico Will Pay For This,” and “Stephen Miller’s Hair Affair.”

Carmine’s

425 7th St., NW

Whether you’re a government employee or not, take advantage of all-day happy hour specials, including a $6 bourbon and Campari “Hard times cocktails,” until the shutdown ends. From 2 to 4 PM, those with government ID get a free order of meatball sliders.

City Winery

1350 Okie St., NE

Enjoy a glass of wine at this Ivy City winery for just $1.

ThinkFoodGroup restaurants

Multiple locations

José Andrés’s DC-area restaurants—Jaleo, Oyamel, China Chilcano, America Eats Tavern—will offer free sandwiches from 2 to 5 PM at the bar. Get a complimentary Beefsteak burger at Andrés’s fast-casual spot during the same hours.

Ornery Beer Company

3950 University Dr., Suite 209, Fairfax

Federal employees and a guest get 25-percent off their meal.

The Queen Vic

1206 H St., NE

All federal employees get an 18-percent discount on their checks.

Z-Burger

4321 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Get a free burger (with veggie or turkey patties if you prefer) from 11 AM to 7 PM.

&pizza

Multiple locations

Get a free pizza from 11 AM to 2 PM at any location.

