Check Out Some of the Most Expensive Houses Sold in Washington in 2018

The list includes Jackie O's childhood home, an $8.2 million penthouse, and a riverside villa.
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

In DC

#5

Where: 3053 P St. NW
How much: $7,365,000

There are nine bedrooms, seven full bathrooms, and four half-baths in this detached Georgetown home, as well as five fireplaces, landscaped gardens, and a pool.

#4

Where: 3150 South St. NW, PH2A

How much: $8,000,000

This Georgetown penthouse overlooks the Potomac River, and has four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a terrace, and nine-foot-tall ceilings.

#3

Where: 2660 Connecticut Ave. NW, PH2
How much: $8,200,000

Located in the famed Wardman Tower, this three-bedroom, three-and-a-half bath penthouse has a spacious living room, two fireplaces, a library, and its own rooftop terrace.

#2

Where: 2430 Wyoming Ave. NW
How much: $9 million

This Kalorama home comes with six bedrooms, seven-and-a-half bathrooms, and a home theater, as well as a pool, sundeck, and several patios. Previously owned by Robert Albritton of Politico, Zach Leonsis (son of sports mogul Ted Leonsis) purchased it this year.

#1

Where: 3030 Chain Bridge Rd. NW
How much: $16,500,000

At nearly 15,000 square feet, this mansion comes with eight bedrooms, eleven-and-a-half baths, a media room, a wine cellar, a five-car garage, and a heated driveway.

In Virginia

#5

Where: 5702 Fern Hill Run, McLean
How much: $6,575,000

Situated right on the Potomac River, this Mediterranean-style villa has four bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, and an indoor pool.

#4

Where: 6622 Malta Ln., McLean
How much: $6,600,000

This six-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath mansion has an elevator, wine cellar, sauna, a pool, and seven fireplaces.

#3

Where: 1191 Crest Ln., McLean
How much: $12,000,000

This recently built estate has seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, four half-baths, a pool, and a five-car garage.

#2

Where: 670 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean
How much: $19,900,000

This sale comprises an existing, older house on a one-acre lot, coupled with a neighboring five-acre plot on the Potomac River. The existing house has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool, and a tennis court. The rendering above indicates what could be built on the vacant land.

#1

Where: 700 Chain Bridge Rd., McLean
How much: $43,000,000

One of the most expensive home sales in Washington history, the Merrywood estate was sold by AOL co-founder Steve Case to the Embassy of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The estate was Jackie Kennedy’s childhood home, and it has nine bedrooms, 11 full bathrooms, two half-baths, both an indoor and outdoor pool, and tennis courts on seven acres.

In Maryland

#5

Where: 10007 Bentcross Dr., Rockville
How much: $3,650,000

This six-bedroom, 11-bath mansion has a wine cellar, sauna, a second caterer’s kitchen, an exercise room, a home theater, an elevator, and a five-car garage.

#4

Where: 5204 Dorset Ave., Chevy Chase
How much: $4,350,000

This European-inspired house has six bedrooms, seven baths, oversized windows, and five fireplaces.

#3

Where: 5410 Moorland Ln., Bethesda
How much: $4,450,000

This home is recently renovated, and comes with six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, two fireplaces, and a pool.

#2

Where: 9121 Burdette Rd., Bethesda
How much: $5,100,000

This five-bedroom, eight-and-a-half bath French Country mansion has a home theater, exercise room, wine cellar, pool, five-car garage, and a guest cottage.

#1

Where: 5215 Edgemoor Ln., Bethesda
How much: $5,350,000

A recently renovated 1913 mansion, this spot comes with six bedrooms, eight-and-a-half baths, an exercise room, and a backyard pool.

