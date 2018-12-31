Pictures of DC Residents’ Pets Really Not Caring About the Government Shutdown Are Becoming a Thing

It’s the tenth day of the partial government shutdown. For some DC residents, that means minor inconveniences in their travel or leisure. But for the thousands of federal workers who aren’t able to work (or get paid), there’s even less to do around town. Some may choose to work odd jobs in the lapse or just cross their fingers and hope to get back to the grind in the new year. And the District of Columbia Subreddit is here to make that gap a little cheerier. Enter the “#FURlough,” a tag on the DC forum that encourages residents to post pictures of their animals lounging about the house during the shutdown.

Feast your eyes on some very good—and very unemployed—floofers below:

Don’t count out the true millennial pets: houseplants

And perhaps the most universal pet of all: the home bar

Join the conversation!