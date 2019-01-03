7 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

New year, new wine. Uncorked Wine Bar is showing off emerging wines from Europe on Friday from 5:30 to 7 PM, with a tasting that includes several white, red, and rosé blends. Included in the admission fee is a wine tote bag and paired bites. Tickets are $50 for general admission and $75 for VIPs.

This week’s chefs table at Via Umbria showcases the best of northern Italy’s winter dishes. Try ravioli with pear and smoked meat, beef tenderloin covered in truffle sauce, and tiramisu. Tickets are $75.

Learn to cook Thai at home thanks to BKK Cookshop‘s cooking class on Saturday from 1 PM to 3 PM. The course will focus on three popular dishes, although the menu will be a surprise. Even better, complimentary wine and beer are provided throughout the class. Tickets are $85.

Join Danni McGhee, a local vegan chef and nutrition coach, at the Waterhole in Mount Rainier on Saturday at 11 AM for her step-by-step workshop in healthy eating. The class includes a trip to the grocery store, a live demo on how to prepare a delicious, veggie-centric meal, and a tasting of dishes like vegan chili and cornbread. Tickets are $25.

Bier Baron is celebrating their 8th anniversary with a cask competition on Saturday from breweries all around the nation. Best part? The attendees are the judges. Each guest will be allowed one pour from each cask from their keepsake glass, and the winning brewery will be crowned “Best in Cask.” Tickets are $20.

The DC Humane League is throwing a shindig to celebrate the greener things in life on Saturday from 7 PM to 10 PM. Although all attendees can sample the vegan appetizers, drinks, and desserts, only the VIP guests will be treated to a plant-based dinner at Equinox. General admission is $85; student prices are $45.

Jennifer Jones, the chef behind cooking club Cosmopolitan Plated, will teach you how to prepare an indulgent southern New Years brunch this Saturday. Learn how to make fried chicken, jalapeno waffles, roasted corn and pepper succotash, and ruby grapefruit mimosas. Tickets are $75.

And heading into the week…

The Smithsonian is hosting local author John Shields for a sustainable, eco-friendly tasting of the Chesapeake on Tuesday at 6:45 PM. His recent book, The New Chesapeake Bay Kitchen, explores how to best enjoy local seafood while protecting the ecosystem that creates it. Tickets are $30 for Smithsonian members, and $45 for non-members.