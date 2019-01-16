5 Experiences You Don’t Want to Miss at Love Unveiled

You’re engaged? Congratulations!

Whether you are starting your wedding planning from scratch or just in need of a little extra inspiration to put the finishing touches on your special day, Washingtonian’s Love Unveiled showcase is here to help!

Here are the five things you don’t want to miss at the event, happening on Sunday, January 27 at the Mandarin Oriental:

1. A Ballroom Packed with the Region’s Best Wedding Experts

Indulge in gourmet bites and sips while making your way through a room of some of the area’s top wedding vendors, including florists, planners, caterers, photographers, entertainers, makeup and hair stylists, and more. This is not your standard showcase room—prepare to be amazed by the tablescapes and portfolios on display.

2. Expert Panel Discussions

Have burning questions about what to prioritize in your planning, or need recommendations? Pop in to one (or both) of the panel discussions hosted by industry pros for tips and tricks on how to make your wedding a success. This year’s topics include Wedding Planning 101 and How to Choose a Photographer.

3. Personalized Welcome Bags Courtesy of Marigold & Grey

The popular full-service artisan gifting business, Marigold & Grey, is hosting a pop-up shop within the event where you can create their own takeaway welcome bag and gain valuable insight on how to curate your own version for your wedding guests.

4. Play in the Arcade

Who doesn’t love the nostalgia of an arcade? Take a break from chatting with vendors to experience this area—named The Barcade and powered by Snap Entertainment—for drinks and ideas on how to incorporate fun and games into your own celebration.

5. Luxury Runway Show by Zoya’s Atelier

The afternoon is capped off with a high-energy sneak peak at the latest wedding attire fashion supplied by Zoya’s Atelier and set to the sounds of live music from Kushner Entertainment. Several attendees will also win premium door prizes during this portion.

Want to say “I do” to attending this showcase? You can purchase tickets at washingtonian.com/unveiled.