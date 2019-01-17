2019 Women’s March: When It’s Happening, How to Get There, Where to Warm Up

For the first Women’s March in 2017, hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets in Washington and in cities around the world to protest President Donald Trump. Now they’re gearing up to march for the third time, but between controversy over alleged anti-Semitic remarks from Women’s March founders Tamika Mallory and Carmen Perez, a change of plans due to the government shutdown, and chilly temps in the forecast—the third Women’s March is shaping up to be smaller than previous ones. If you’re planning go, here’s what you need to know.

Where and when is this thing happening?

The third annual Women’s March on Washington is this Saturday, January 19. While the original plan was to gather and march on the National Mall, because of the government shutdown, people will now gather at 10 AM in Freedom Plaza (1455 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW). The march will kick off at 11 AM from the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 13th Street, NW, pass the Trump International Hotel, and return for a rally at Freedom Plaza, scheduled to start at 1:30 PM and end at 4 PM.

That’s a long time to be outside. What’s the weather going to be like?

As of this afternoon, the Capital Weather Gang’s forecast says to expect rain and a wintery mix throughout the afternoon with temperatures in the low 30s and 40s. So bundle up!

So…where can I go warm up? Or use the bathroom?

Organizers will have heating vans stationed at the corner of Pennsylvania Avenue and 14th Street, NW. There will be plenty of portable toilets, including ones accessible for marchers with disabilities, available around Freedom Plaza.

What’s the best way to get there?

Freedom Plaza is between Federal Triangle and Metro Center stations and is a ten-minute walk from Gallery Place-Chinatown. If you’re driving into the area, we’d recommend parking at a Metro lot, which are free on Saturdays.

Isn’t the government shut down? How is this still happening?

Women’s March organizers released a statement Wednesday saying that they were “required” to move the March from the National Mall to Freedom Plaza. “Thanks to Trump’s government shutdown that has impacted the livelihood of 800,000 federal employees going on over three weeks now, the National Park Service and park police are technically not even allowed to speak with Women’s March organizers even though we have a permit,” says Rachel O’Leary Carmona, chief operations officer of the Women’s March. She goes on to invite furloughed workers to join the march and adds that “the #WomensWave won’t stop based on Trump’s anti-immigrant whims. They can shut down the government but they can’t stop the #WomensWave.”

Who’s gonna be there?

We’re not sure! A spokesperson for the Women’s March told Washingtonian that the speaker’s list is not yet public and it’s hard to estimate how many people will attend given the likelihood of bad weather. Their Facebook event page currently lists a little over six thousand people as going and their Artist Table lists 29 artists and performers, including America Ferrara, Talib Kweli, and Chrisette Michele, but it is unclear if they are scheduled to appear at this year’s march.

Where can I get Women’s March gear? What can I bring?

The official retailer of the Women’s March is the Outrage on 14th Street. Bring small bags and backpacks, comfortable shoes and a warm raincoat. Leave anything that could be considered a weapon at home. As long is your sign or banner is less than 12 feet tall, it can be as big as you’d like.

Are there any other Women’s March related events this weekend?

Yes! Here’s a couple:

Women’s March Lobby Day: the Women’s March, the Center for Popular Democracy and other groups will lobby for Medicare for All at the Longworth House Office Building on Friday, January 18 from 11:30 AM until 4:30 PM.

DC Meet Up and Sign Making Party: UltraViolet invites anyone in town for the Women’s March to a happy hour and sign making party from 5 to 7:30 PM on Friday, January 18 at the Busboys & Poets on 14th Street, Northwest.

Free Community Weekend at The National Museum of Women in the Arts: The museum will be free and open from 10 AM to 5 PM from Saturday, January 19, to Monday, January 21.

Women’s March After Party: Republic Restoratives Distillery will host an after party on Saturday, from 2 PM to 7 PM. Enjoy snacks from Sporty Dog Creations and jams from DJ Tezrah.

A previous version of this article misstated the location of the Outrage. It is located on 14th Street, not in Adams Morgan.