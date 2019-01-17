THURSDAY, JANUARY 17

EXHIBIT ARTECHOUSE’s new interactive exhibit, “Everything in Existence,” is the first Northern American exhibition by Italian studio fuse*. The exhibit strives to appeal to our feeling of self in a larger world through four multimedia installations that process data in real time. These “living” pieces of art are constantly changing and adapting, giving visitors the feeling that they are connected to something more. Through March 10. $8-$15.

BOOKS Writer Abby Ellin was surprised when she learned that her fiancé was not the Pentagon worker he claimed to be, despite his convincing stories of international adventures. After writing about her experience in Psychology Today, she learned that others had been similarly conned by people leading double lives; through interviews with other victims, she wrote about the psychology of both the liars and victims in her book Duped: Double Lives, False Identities, and the Con Man I Almost Married. Ellin will speak at Politics & Prose. Free, 7 PM.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 18

THEATRE House of Cards writer Kenneth Lin’s play Kleptocracy opens on Friday at Arena Stage. A fictional story inspired by true events, Kleptocracy follows US-Russia relations after the fall of the Soviet Union as a young Vladimir Putin is rising to power. Through February 24. $56-$105.

THEATRE The 1954 classic Twelve Angry Men follows the discussion of a jury in a trial for a teenager accused of murder. One juror argues for the accused’s innocence, forcing the entire panel to revisit the evidence and challenge their personal biases in coming to their verdict for the case. In this production at Ford’s Theatre, six black and six white actors comprise the jury, which director Sheldon Epps did intentionally to highlight the play’s continued relevance in questioning bias—particularly racial bias—in the justice system. Through February 17. $20-$62.

CONVENTION Get some renovation ideas at the Home + Remodeling Show at the Dulles Expo Center. Headlined by Trading Spaces’ John Gidding and HGTV Design Star’s Tyler Wisler, the show will feature over 300 companies offering renovation and redesign products, as well as demos and speakers throughout the weekend. Through January 20. $12.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 19

THEATRE With her work The Baltimore Waltz, playwright Paula Vogel pays tribute to her brother, who died of complications from AIDS in 1988. In the play, a young schoolteacher is diagnosed with the fictitious ATD (Acquired Toilet Disease), which sends her on a last hurrah vacation to Europe with her brother—but something seems off when all their photos from the trip look exactly like Baltimore. The play runs at the Keegan Theatre through February 9. $20-$50.

ICE If you didn’t get enough winter weather last weekend, head over to Leesburg for their 6th annual Winter Ice Festival and Mega Block Ice Carving Competition. Watch eight professional ice carvers in action, take your turn on an iceless skating rink, or curl up in an igloo lounge. Free, 1-5 PM.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 20

PERFORMANCE Dance group Step Afrika! celebrates its 25th year of performing the tradition of “stepping” with an anniversary performance at Strathmore. This retrospective performance will include several pieces from the group’s long repertoire, including Wade, a work that fuses traditional stepping with South African gumboot dance and tap. $35-$75, 5 PM.

CONVENTION Planning your dream wedding? Turn your Pinterest board into reality at the Washington Wedding Experience at the Washington Convention Center. Check out a runway show, see cakes and flowers in person, and talk with wedding pros to help hone your ideas to a manageable plan. $15, 11 AM to 5 PM.

MONDAY, JANUARY 21

MUSIC Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with the Kennedy Center’s annual “Let Freedom Ring!” performance. This year’s concert features Tony, Emmy, and Grammy Award-winning singer/actress Audra McDonald and Tony Award-winning actor Brian Stokes Mitchell. As always, the performance will also include the Let Freedom Ring Choir. Free, 6 PM (free tickets will be distributed starting at 4:30 PM).

LECTURE Georgetown University Law professor Anthony Cook will present “What King Would Say Today” as part of the Profs & Pints series at the Bier Baron. Martin Luther King Jr. struggled against racism in his era but still held firm to his progressive view for America; Cook will explore his ideas and vision and describe how they can still be applied to today’s America. $12, 6 PM.

UPCOMING:

