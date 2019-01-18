Washingtonian Today: Suborn Kind of Fellow

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Day 28 of the partial government shutdown. It doesn’t feel so “partial” anymore, does it? As McKay Coppins writes in the Atlantic, Congressional aides believe reopening the government “may require a failure of government so dramatic, so shocking, as to galvanize public outrage and force the two parties back to the negotiating table.” A little concerning that we’ve reached the “flood, famine, fire, and pestilence“ part of the governing process.

Another victim of this shutdown? Eighth-grade trips. While your ideal Saturday may not include navigating around bunches of wired 13-year-olds in bucket hats, the Washington, DC, the middle school trip is as important to kids as it is to the local economy. And now, it’s likely that schools across the country have to cancel their trips due to uncertainty about what DC attractions will be open.

Yet through this maelstrom, there is kindness: An Englishman and his fiancé are offering to buy unpaid feds pizza from across the pond. Know anyone who could use a slice? Send them the offer.

Winter Restaurant Week is barreling to a close. Check out some of the best new restaurants while you can. Choose a brunch spot for this weekend–at $22, maybe the best Restaurant Week deal, our critics say. Need a last minute Winter Restaurant Week recommendation? Do you just want to talk about the fast-food feast in the White House? Join Ann Limpert for her weekly chat with readers today at 11 AM.

In case you missed it: Former Speaker of the House John Boehner wants to teach you how to became a marijuana millionaire. Please, watch this weird Boehner weed infomercial.

What we have cooking at Washingtonian:

Our pick for things to do around town:

THEATER The 1954 classic Twelve Angry Men follows the discussion of a jury in a trial for a teenager accused of murder. One juror argues for the accused’s innocence, forcing the entire panel to revisit the evidence and challenge their personal biases in coming to their verdict for the case. In this production at Ford’s Theatre, six black and six white actors comprise the jury, which director Sheldon Epps did intentionally to highlight the play’s continued relevance in questioning bias—particularly racial bias—in the justice system. Through February 17. $20-$62.

Good reads:

Really, the story is worth the hype. Take the time to read the entirety of BuzzFeed News’s report that President Trump directed Michael Cohen to lie to Congress. This is shaping up to be a rough day for Individual-1.

Big events from Washingtonian

