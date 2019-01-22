TUESDAY, JANUARY 22

MUSIC/FILM Nerds can argue for years about which Star Wars film is the best, but Return of the Jedi, had some of the franchise’s most memorable moments, from Jabba the Hutt (and Princess Leia’s bikini) to the death of Darth Vader to the cuddly ewoks. The National Symphony Orchestra will play John Williams’s Oscar-nominated score alongside a screening of the film at the Kennedy Center’s Concert Hall. Through January 24. $34-$119.

BOOKS How do the wealthy use their foundations to impact public policy? Author and political science professor Rob Reich addresses that question in his new book Just Giving: Why Philanthropy Is Failing Democracy and How It Can Do Better. Reich argues that individual philanthropy should be used differently from personal foundations; He’ll make his case at Politics & Prose at the Wharf with Jane Mayer, author of Dark Money. Free, 7 PM.

THEATRE Signature Theatre presents the 1978 Tony Award-winning Fats Waller musical Ain’t Misbehavin.’ The musical pays tribute to the Harlem Renaissance of the 1920s and 1930s, running through a variety of songs (such as “Honeysuckle Rose,” “The Joint is Jumpin,’” and the title song) that celebrate Waller’s uptempo and joyous jams. Through March 10. $65-$84.

BOURBON The Nationals are hosting a Bourbon in the Ballpark event in the clubhouse at Nats Park. Enjoy a four-course dinner paired with four different Buffalo Trace bourbons (Buffalo Trace, Eagle Rare, Bourbon Cream, and George T. Stagg or Stagg Jr.). The Nationals’ executive chef, Vince Navarrete, and reps from Buffalo Trace Distillery will help guide the tasting and will explain why each dish was paired to complement each drink. $250, 7 PM.

