Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in January

#10

Where: 5036 Sedgwick St. NW

How much: $2,600,000

This 1940s Tudor has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, four fireplaces, and a two-car garage.

#9

Where: 2904 Garfield Ter. NW

How much: $2,601,000

Sitting on a rare .45 acres in the city, this home has five bedrooms, four bathrooms, two wood-burning fireplaces, and hardwood floors throughout 5,000 square-feet of space.

#8

Where: 3005 O St. NW

How much: $2,750,000

Originally built in 1900, this Georgetown townhouse has four bedrooms, four baths, three fireplaces, and a garden.

#7

Where: 1821 23rd St. NW

How much: $2,800,000

This renovated Beaux Arts townhouse in Dupont Circle has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, 11-foot-tall ceilings, a library, a roof deck, and two-car parking.

#6

Where: 5914 Cedar Pkwy., Chevy Chase

How much: $3,150,000

Built in 1923, the Colonial sits on 0.34 acres and has five bedrooms and bathrooms, hardwood floors, a fireplace, and a sizable backyard.

#5

Where: 1622 Davidson Rd., McLean

How much: $3,300,000

This six-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath house spans 5,368 square-feet, with three fireplaces and a three-car garage.

#4

Where: 23 D St. SE

How much: $3,900,000

The nearly 4,500 square feet of space inside this Capitol Hill rowhouse includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, two fireplaces, and multiple wet bars. The place also has several balconies and a rooftop deck.

#3

Where: 3114 N St. NW

How much: $4,800,000

This end-unit Georgetown rowhouse, built in 1900, has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, three fireplaces, a finished basement, and a two-car garage.

#2

Where: 6205 Kennedy Dr., Chevy Chase

How much: $4,890,000

The 9,278-square-foot mansion backs onto a park, and has six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, four fireplaces, a fully finished basement, a three-car garage, and a large backyard and porch.

#1

Where: 2720 Dumbarton St. NW

How much: $5,125,00

Though it was built in 1948, the house has undergone a bold, modern renovation that landed it in House Beautiful. It has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, a 36-foot living room, a solarium with a cupola, four fireplaces, and a courtyard with gardens and a heated pool.

Join the conversation!