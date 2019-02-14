Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (2/16 – 2/17)

Add these to your holiday-weekend house-hunting list.
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

Alexandria

 

 

Where: 228 W Windsor Ave., Alexandria
How much: $2,250,000
When: Sunday, February 17 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This renovated six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath Colonial comes with custom moldings, coffered ceilings, cherry hardwood floors, and multiple outdoor entertaining spaces (both covered and open).

Bethesda

Where: 6201 Wiscasset Rd., Bethesda
How much: $1,945,000
When: Sunday, February 17 from 12 to 3 PM
Why: This brand new 6,000-square-foot Craftsman has six bedrooms and six-and-a-half baths, a two-car garage, a wrap-around porch, and a rear screened-in porch with a gas fireplace.

Petworth

Where: 1002 Quebec Pl. NW
How much: $925,000
When: Saturday, February 16 from 1 to 3 PM
Why: The renovated rowhouse has three levels, four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms, hardwood floors throughout, a finished basement with a separate entrance and kitchenette, and parking for two cars.

Adams Morgan

Where: 1817 Vernon St. NW #2
How much: $775,000
When: Sunday, February 17 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: In a converted rowhouse just off 18th Street, the condo has two bedrooms and bathrooms, as well as natural hardwood floors, high ceilings, marble countertops, and a parking spot in the back.

Brookland

Where: 718 Jackson St. NE #1
How much: $489,000
When: Sunday, February 17 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This unit, in a newly renovated building, comes with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a den, hardwood floors, a back deck, and a parking space.

