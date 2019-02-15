Food

100 Very Best Restaurants: #87 – Kogiya

Kogiya serves delicious Korean barbecue in Annandale. Why not DC? Photograph by Scott Suchman.

Of all the region’s Korean barbecue restaurants, this lively K-town spot remains our favorite. It’s also one of the best places anywhere to gather a big group of friends affordably. The $23 all-you-can-eat deal is a great intro to the menu of tabletop-grilled meats, but it’s worth upgrading to a prime combo for the beef rib eye and short ribs marinated in sweet soy and garlic. Attentive staff are happy to refill the generous spread of panchan, including lemon-wasabi daikon and pickled chayote squash, as well as an addictive orange-chili dipping sauce. Inexpensive.

