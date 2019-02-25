WASHINGTONIAN ROSÉ SOIRÉE
Thursday, May 16, 2019
6PM-9PM
Long View Gallery
1234 9th St NW
Washington, DC
ABOUT THE EVENT
Celebrate Spring at Washingtonian’s “Rosé Soirée”, a vibrant evening of rosé, entertainment and dancing at Long View Gallery.
You’ll sample top-rated rosé while enjoying sweet and savory bites, live music, and more!
Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
Buy Tickets
Rose Soiree General Admission
$65.00
Rose Soiree General Admission 7PM-9PM
Rose Soiree VIP
$75.00
Experience Rosé Soirée one hour early at 6PM! Limited quantities available.
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law. You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
