Our Favorite Places for Breakfast and Brunch Around Georgetown

One of DC’s most famous (and heavily touristed) neighborhoods is a prime place to breakfast or brunch before hitting the shops, waterfront, or a movie.

Inexpensive

Chaia

3207 Grace St., NW

This airy vegetarian taqueria works well for both grab-and-go and sit-down meals (hello, draft Lambrusco). Homemade corn tortillas are stuffed with local eggs on weekends plus seasonal veggie combos.

Dog Tag Bakery

3206 Grace St., NW

This bakery and cafe doubles as a non-profit that serves as a “living business school” for veterans looking to enter the civilian workforce. It’s also a tasty stop for coffee, baked goods, and sandwiches.

Kafe Leopold

3315 Cady’s Alley, NW

Tucked inside Cady’s Alley, this European cafe opens early for Austrian and German specialties like Viennese “emperor’s mess” (a delicious shredded pancake with jam) or eggs with black forrest ham.

Patisserie Poupon

1645 Wisconsin Ave., NW

This is a longtime source of buttery croissants and light, Parisian-style lunches. The narrow, very French patisserie also offers flaky quiches and baguette sandwiches. Don’t skip desserts like delicate fruit tarts with your cafe au lait.

Moderate to Spendy

America Eats Tavern

3139 M St., NW

José Andrés’s barbecue-centric ode to American cooking dishes up all the smoked meats for brunch as well as storied classics like a San Francisco-style “hangtown fry” (fried oysters and eggs) and Philadelphia fish house punch. There’s a semi-open terrace in back for warm days.

Chez Billy Sud

1035 31st St., NW

The elegant, pale-green room with gilded mirrors is as lovely for brunch as it is for a date-night dinner. (In warm weather, the courtyard is our favorite perch.) Chef Brendan L’Etoile winningly revives Gallic classics like pain perdu (the original French toast), eggs poached in red wine, and croque madame.

Clyde’s of Georgetown

3236 M St., NW

There’s nothing hip or cutting-edge about the original Clyde’s, but what it does, it does well. Namely, unfussy American classics at reasonable prices: Benedicts, chili, turkey clubs, and that crab tower.

Guapo’s Waterfront

3050 K St., NW

DC’s longstanding Tex-Mex chain recently opened a branch on the waterfront. The new locale has a slightly more upscale vibe and menu, though prices are still wallet-friendly. In addition to the regular menu, you’ll find weekend brunch items like breakfast tacos, pozole soup, and huevos rancheros.

Farmers Fishers Bakers

3000 K St., NW

If you’ve got a tricky group to feed—finicky toddlers, timid palates—this harbor-front dining room has something for everyone. The menu is an all-American grab bag comfort plates like fried chicken, pizza, jambalaya, salads, sushi, and more. You’ll find all of the above on the weekend brunch buffet ($32.50 for adults; $16 for kids 7 to 12; under 6 eat free).

The Sovereign

1206 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Chef Peter Smith offers a stick-to-your-ribs Belgian brunch at the beer-centric restaurant with specialties like flammekuches (flat breads), mussel pots, and a meaty choucroute Benedict. Pad the stomach before heading to the upstairs beer hall for a day of imbibing.

Via Umbria

1525 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Chef Liam LaCivita runs the airy little cafe tucked in the back of this specialty Umbrian market—great if you’re getting hungry eyeing the Italian cheeses, meats, and pastas that line the cases. The menu boasts many of the same plus breakfast and brunch items like Umbrian doughnuts, baked eggs, and frittatas.

Splurge

Fiola Mare

3050 K St., NW

At night, chef Fabio and Maria Trabocchi’s luxe waterfront Italian is still a hangout for VIPs (hello, Barack and Michelle). Brunch can skew a little younger and livelier thanks to bottomless Champagne with the three-course menu (a la carte is also available). We wouldn’t call it cost-saving at $65 per person, but entrees go for nearly that much in the evening. The prix-fixe—which includes a warm pastry basket, choice of appetizer, entree, dessert, and all the bubbles—is generous.

Seasons

2800 Pennsylvania Ave., NW

The Four Seasons restaurant puts on a classic, elaborate, entirely indulgent-yet-wonderful (if you have $105 for brunch) affair. Think raw bar stations, sushi stations, carving stations, omelet stations, and a whole room dedicated to dessert. The tab includes whatever you want to eat and unlimited Prosecco, bloody Marys, tea, and coffee.

