Looking to purge your closet of all Bryce Harper gear now that the former Nationals star has signed with the Phillies? Don’t burn it just yet. The Big Stick will donate all your Harper clothing to Bread for the City, a local non-profit helping low income residents. In return, you’ll get a shot of Old Overholt whiskey.

This is not the first time the sports bar near Nationals Park has tried to turn a baseball controversy into a charity event. In December, Ryan Reaves of the Vegas Golden Knights blindsided Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson and then autographed photos of the injured hockey player collapsed on the ice. As a show of support, The Big Stick held a fundraiser for Homeward Tails Animal Rescue, an organization from which Wilson has fostered animals.

“We try to be the classier fan base,” says Social Media Coordinator Laura Licata. “We’re not the fan base that burns the city down.”

Licata insists its not cruel to give Harper clothing to Washingtonians who’ve fallen on hard times. “You’re not making anyone wear anything,” she says. “The way I understand, folks can go up to the charity and pick up clothing. If you’re between that and freezing, I think that you’d go with the former.”

The bar will also host a fundraiser benefitting Bread for the City on March 27, the day before Major League Baseball season starts. From 5 to 7 PM, they’ll offer food and drink specials plus raffle prizes. And don’t worry about encountering a Harper image on the wall. He’s now covered up by a Heineken poster.

