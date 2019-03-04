Where else would two fitness professionals meet but at the gym? Samantha Cohn was a personal-training client of one of Damion Moss’s colleagues, and though Damion noticed her right away, he says he needed to “find out more about her without losing my integrity as a professional.” Eventually it was Sam’s reputation as the best dancer in the gym’s hip-hop classes that gave him the push he needed. While Sam was stretching one afternoon, he invited her to his kickboxing class (“I wanted to see if she could bring that same energy to my class”). “She accepted. She killed it!” They’d been dating for five years when Damion proposed in their Arlington living room before New Year’s Day dinner at Le Diplomate.

For their wedding celebration, the pair prioritized food, drink, and music and decided on District Winery as their venue, where they crafted an event heavy on dancing and socializing. They incorporated the jumping the broom tradition into the ceremony, as well as a wine-box keepsake with sealed love letters and a bottle of wine to open on their first anniversary.

They chose floral arrangements full of lush greenery, seeded eucalyptus, and accents of garden roses, ranunculus, a few succulents, and ferns. More greenery along with white blooms hung over the bar, where the signature cocktail was the “Mint to Be.” Subtle navy accents in the invitation suite and the bridesmaids’ attire complemented the green-and-white color scheme. Guests shared a family-style meal, and for dessert the couple served Key-lime bars and a cake of two flavors: almond cake with blueberry jam and cream-cheese buttercream, and coconut cake with passionfruit curd and coconut-milk buttercream. Four months after tying the knot, Sam and Damion honeymooned on Italy’s Amalfi Coast.

