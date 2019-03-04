MONDAY, MARCH 4

FOOD ANXO is celebrating three prominent female chefs and a female beverage expert at its Women’s Month Collaboration Dinner. Enjoy food from two-time James Beard semifinalist Ilma Lopez, Green Almond Pantry’s Cagla Onal, and 2 Amy’s Amy Morgan, plus beverage pairings from Carlie Steiner of Himitsu and Stir. $97.50 (includes tax/gratuity), 7 PM.

BOOKS Author Elaine Shannon’s newest book, Hunting LeRoux: The Inside Story of the DEA Takedown of a Criminal Genius and His Empire, details the true story of cartel boss Paul Calder LeRoux, who successfully sold millions of dollars in weapons and drugs using encryption and digital tools before being caught by the DEA. Shannon will speak at Politics & Prose with Washington Post columnist Karen Tumulty. Free, 7 PM.

TUESDAY, MARCH 5

BENEFIT Taste a lot of great food—benefitting the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance—at the annual Turn Up the Heat event at the Anthem. Sample food and cocktails from over 40 female chefs and mixologists at this event emceed by ovarian cancer survivor Elle Simone Scott (America’s Test Kitchen) with special honoree Seng Luangrath of Thip Khao. $280 (or $150 for young professionals under 30), 6:30 PM.

PARTY Celebrate Mardi Gras at the Whittemore House with masks, hors d’oeuvres, dancing, and an open bar (yes, it’s Tuesday, but laissez les bons temps rouler!). Onstage, will be local band Perfekt Blend. To help justify your Wednesday morning hangover, some of the event’s proceeds will benefit the Trust for the National Mall. $65, 8 PM.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 6

BOOKS Queer Eye culture expert Karamo Brown is releasing his memoir on Tuesday. In Karamo: My Story of Embracing Purpose, Healing, and Hope, he shares the culture of his upbringing and how he came to help others adjust their own self-images and mindsets. Brown will speak about his life with NPR’s Sam Sanders at Sixth & I. $40 (includes a pre-signed copy of the book), 7 PM.

THEATRE Opening Wednesday at Studio Theatre is Queen of Basel, written by playwright Hilary Bettis (FX’s The Americans). The work adapts August Strindberg’s Miss Julie to modern Miami. At one point in the weeklong Art Basel party, wealthy Julie is trapped in a storage room with a cocktail waitress and her Uber-driving fiancé, which forces an examination of class and race in this dynamic community. Through April 7. $20-$90.