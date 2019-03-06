Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in February

#10

Where: 4998 Warren St. NW

How much: $2,400,000

This 7,678-square-foot home in Spring Valley has seven bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as a finished basement, two fireplaces, and a four-car garage.

#9

Where: 7609 Glenbrook Rd., Bethesda

How much: $2,450,000

This renovated Colonial sits on a third of an acre, and comes with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half-baths, a carriage house, and a pool.

#8

Where: 5415 Mohican Rd., Bethesda

How much: $2,665,000

This 1890s castle-like mansion is spread out over 9,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and bathrooms, six fireplaces, an elevator, and views of the Potomac.

#7

Where: 7846 Westmont Ln., McLean

How much: $2,870,000

Renovated in 2017, the 8,800-square-foot house in McLean’s Reserve community has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half-baths, plus a three-car garage, a finished basement, and an in-home theater.

#6

Where: 1626 29th St. NW

How much: $3,190,000

This semi-detached Georgetown townhouse, built in 1900, was recently renovated and includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half-baths, four fireplaces, and a rear garden.

#5

Where: 4837 Loughboro Rd. NW

How much: $3,550,000

The Spring Valley Colonial has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, two fireplaces, and a two-car garage.

#4

Where: 3450 Ordway St. NW

How much: $3,850,000

In Cleveland Park—with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half-baths—the 1900s house also comes with two fireplaces, high ceilings and skylights, and a backyard pool.

#3

Where: 13768 Balmoral Greens Ave., Clifton

How much: $4,600,000

Built for AOL co-founder Ken Huntsman, this six bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath, 12,000-square-foot mansion sits on more than 12 acres (the purchase included the lot next door), and comes with an elevator, an in-home theater and sauna, tennis courts, a carriage house, a pool and pool house, and stables.

#2

Where: 1675 31st St. NW

How much: $4,900,000

This Federal-style home in Georgetown has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, six fireplaces, a wine cellar, an in-home gym, a theater, a back garden, and a one-car garage.

#1

Where: 3301 N St. NW

How much: $6,800,000

This 1900 mansion on a corner lot in Georgetown was recently renovated, and has eight bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, plus an elevator, wine cellar, three fireplaces, a two-car garage, and a basketball court and terraced gardens in back.

