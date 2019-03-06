Real Estate

Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in February

Including one built specifically for an AOL co-founder.
The third-priciest house sold last month. All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

#10

Where: 4998 Warren St. NW
How much: $2,400,000

This 7,678-square-foot home in Spring Valley has seven bedrooms, each with its own en-suite bathroom and walk-in closet, as well as a finished basement, two fireplaces, and a four-car garage.

#9

Where: 7609 Glenbrook Rd., Bethesda
How much: $2,450,000

This renovated Colonial sits on a third of an acre, and comes with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, two half-baths, a carriage house, and a pool.

#8

Where: 5415 Mohican Rd., Bethesda
How much: $2,665,000

This 1890s castle-like mansion is spread out over 9,000 square feet, with five bedrooms and bathrooms, six fireplaces, an elevator, and views of the Potomac.

#7

Where: 7846 Westmont Ln., McLean
How much: $2,870,000

Renovated in 2017, the 8,800-square-foot house in McLean’s Reserve community has six bedrooms, five bathrooms, and two half-baths, plus a three-car garage, a finished basement, and an in-home theater.

#6

Where: 1626 29th St. NW
How much: $3,190,000

This semi-detached Georgetown townhouse, built in 1900, was recently renovated and includes four bedrooms, three full bathrooms, two half-baths, four fireplaces, and a rear garden.

#5

Where: 4837 Loughboro Rd. NW
How much: $3,550,000

The Spring Valley Colonial has six bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, two fireplaces, and a two-car garage.

#4

Where: 3450 Ordway St. NW
How much: $3,850,000

In Cleveland Park—with six bedrooms, four bathrooms, and two half-baths—the 1900s house also comes with two fireplaces, high ceilings and skylights, and a backyard pool.

#3

Where: 13768 Balmoral Greens Ave., Clifton
How much: $4,600,000

Built for AOL co-founder Ken Huntsman, this six bedroom, seven-and-a-half bath, 12,000-square-foot mansion sits on more than 12 acres (the purchase included the lot next door), and comes with an elevator, an in-home theater and sauna, tennis courts, a carriage house, a pool and pool house, and stables.

#2

Where: 1675 31st St. NW
How much: $4,900,000

This Federal-style home in Georgetown has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, six fireplaces, a wine cellar, an in-home gym, a theater, a back garden, and a one-car garage.

#1

Where: 3301 N St. NW
How much: $6,800,000

This 1900 mansion on a corner lot in Georgetown was recently renovated, and has eight bedrooms and five-and-a-half bathrooms, plus an elevator, wine cellar, three fireplaces, a two-car garage, and a basketball court and terraced gardens in back.

Assistant Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. She previously was the editorial assistant at Walter Magazine in Raleigh, North Carolina, and freelanced for PoPVille and DCist. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Adams Morgan.