Turn Heads at Your Wedding with These 6 Cute (Mostly) Metallic Cake Toppers

Yes, you can (and should) put Bei-Bei on your wedding cake.
These adorable cake toppers look great crowning cakes in every style and color.

Cake by Honey Hive Bakery.

SugarPlumCottage T. rex couple in gold, $42 at Etsy

 

NowLetsParty Wooden, geometric flamingos in rose gold, $39 from Etsy

 

 

NowLetsParty Wooden “The Rest Is History” in silver script, $39 at Etsy

 

Light & Paper Personalized laser-cut-birch bicycle, $40 at Etsy

 

 

Kate Aspen “Love” Cake Topper in gold, $20 at Target

 

 

Artisan Matchmaker “DC pandas,” $45 

 

This article appears in the Summer/Fall 2018 issue of Washingtonian Weddings.

 

