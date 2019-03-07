Weddings

This DC Couple Eloped, Then Celebrated Together in Chinatown

Meghan Berlingo and Kasey Dorris wed in September of 2018 at Moultrie Courthouse in Washington, DC.
Written by | Published on

Meghan Berlingo and Kasey Dorris started their adventure together across the country in Washington state. Meghan was finishing up graduate school at Washington State University and Kasey had been living and working in Spokane when the two first met on a dating site. 

Four years and two moves later, the couple landed in the nation’s capital. The idea of getting married seemed natural. “One day Kasey asked me if I wanted to go buy an engagement ring, and I said yes. I bought her a ring shortly after,” says Meghan. The couple took a “pre-moon” to London and returned to DC to marry at Moultrie Courthouse.  

Meghan and Kasey skipped the traditional wedding reception and instead opted for a more intimate outing. After the ceremony, the newlyweds took to the streets of DC’s Chinatown area to celebrate. Decked out in their wedding attire, the couple visited the National Portrait Gallery and posed for pictures with notable paintings including Michelle Obama’s portrait and Nelson Shanks’s The Four Justices. The couple held their first dance in the halls of the gallery, and later spent some time at the local Compass Coffee. For Meghan and Kasey, these special moments were some of their favorite. “It had just started to rain so we went to grab some coffee—all dressed up,” says Meghan.

Washingtonian Weddings Instagram | Follow Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook

Meghan Berlingo + Kasey Dorris | Luck and Love Photography | lucklovephotographywashingtondcweddingphotographermeghanandkaseyweddinginDCthesupremecourtthecapital01
Meghan Berlingo + Kasey Dorris | Luck and Love Photography | lucklovephotographywashingtondcweddingphotographermeghanandkaseyweddinginDCthesupremecourtthecapital01.1.

Meghan Berlingo + Kasey Dorris | Luck and Love Photography | lucklovephotographywashingtondcweddingphotographermeghanandkaseyweddinginDCthesupremecourtthecapital3.1
Meghan Berlingo + Kasey Dorris | Luck and Love Photography | lucklovephotographywashingtondcweddingphotographermeghanandkaseyweddinginDCthesupremecourtthecapital3

Meghan Berlingo + Kasey Dorris | Luck and Love Photography | lucklovephotographywashingtondcweddingphotographermeghanandkaseyweddinginDCthesupremecourtthecapital5
Meghan Berlingo + Kasey Dorris | Luck and Love Photography | lucklovephotographywashingtondcweddingphotographermeghanandkaseyweddinginDCthesupremecourtthecapital5.1

Meghan Berlingo + Kasey Dorris | Luck and Love Photography | lucklovephotographywashingtondcweddingphotographermeghanandkaseyweddinginDCthecourthouseceremony10
Meghan Berlingo + Kasey Dorris | Luck and Love Photography | lucklovephotographywashingtondcweddingphotographermeghanandkaseyweddinginDCthecourthouseceremony10.1

Meghan Berlingo + Kasey Dorris | Luck and Love Photography | lucklovephotographywashingtondcweddingphotographermeghanandkaseyweddinginDCcoffeeamuseum12
Meghan Berlingo + Kasey Dorris | Luck and Love Photography | lucklovephotographywashingtondcweddingphotographermeghanandkaseyweddinginDCcoffeeamuseum12.1

Meghan Berlingo + Kasey Dorris | Luck and Love Photography | lucklovephotographywashingtondcweddingphotographermeghanandkaseyweddinginDCcoffeeamuseum14
Meghan Berlingo + Kasey Dorris | Luck and Love Photography | lucklovephotographywashingtondcweddingphotographermeghanandkaseyweddinginDCcoffeeamuseum14.1

The Details:

Photographer: Luck and Love Photography | Venue: Moultrie Courthouse | Florist: Little Shop of Flowers | Hair & Makeup Artist: Makeup by Ana B | Meghan’s Attire: BHLDN | Kasey’s Attire: Zara

Related
Five Local Couples Prove Offbeat Weddings Are Some of The Best Weddings

Don’t miss a new restaurant again. Subscribe to our weekly newsletters.

Get Started
More:
Questions or comments? You can reach us on Twitter, via e-mail, or by contacting the author directly:
Natalie Colonna

Natalie is an Editorial Fellow at Washingtonian Weddings. She is a senior Media Studies student at The Catholic University of America in DC.