Washingtonian & Mercedes Benz of Arlington A-Class Event
Thursday, March 21, 2019
6PM-9PM
Mercedes Benz of Arlington
585 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
585 N Glebe Rd
Arlington, VA 22203
ABOUT THE EVENT
Washingtonian and Mercedes Benz of Arlington will celebrate the launch of the all-new A-Class with a stylish party. Guests enjoy fabulous food, music, and the A-Class experience.
This is a 21+ event.
Event Sponsors
Buy Tickets
Washingtonian & Mercedes Benz of Arlington A-Class Launch Event
FREE
Tickets are nonrefundable, except where required by law. You will receive your tickets by email. If you haven't received them in an hour, or if you are having trouble purchasing tickets, please contact [email protected]. Thank you!
STAY UPDATED
FOLLOW WASHINGTONIAN EVENTS
FOLLOW WASHINGTONIAN EVENTS
Interested in partnering with us? Contact us at [email protected]
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.
Need help? Vist our Help/Faq page.