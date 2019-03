Washingtonian launched the first panel of its “IQ&A” series by hosting a discussion with Brad Jenkins, a veteran of the Obama Administration and Funny or Die DC at Mindspace on February 27th. The panel was moderated by Washingtonian’s very own staff writer, Brittany Shephard who quizzed Jenkins on the evolution of the news cycle, the entertaining side of government policy, and his experience working in the White House. After the panel, guests mixed & mingled over drinks and light refreshments.

Thank you to our event host Mindspace.

All photos by Jeff Elkins.