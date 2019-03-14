Real Estate

The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (3/16 – 3/17)

Let the spring house-hunt begin.
Written by | Published on
All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

The Palisades

Where: 5400 Cathedral Ave. NW
How much: $3,549,000
When: Sunday, March 17 from 2 to 4 PM
Why: This new build has seven bedrooms, six-and-a-half bathrooms, an elevator, two fireplaces, custom built-ins, a huge master closet, and a fully finished basement across more than 8,000 square feet.

Columbia Heights

Where: 3819 14th St. NW, PH 4
How much: $1,075,000
When: Sunday, March 17 from 1 to 4 PM
Why: This penthouse in a new building has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, wood floors, floor-to-ceiling windows, a parking space, and two outdoor terraces.

Michigan Park

Where: 1304 Allison St. NE
How much: $849,000
When: Saturday, March 16 from 12:45 to 3:45 PM
Why: The renovated end-unit rowhouse has five bedrooms and three-and-a-half baths, plus hardwood floors, a coffered ceiling, two fireplaces, a deck, and a basement with a separate entrance.

Brightwood

Where: 5115 3rd St. NW
How much: $749,999
When: Sunday, March 17 from 1 to 4PM
Why: There are four bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms in this renovated row house, as well as hardwood floors, private parking, a finished basement with a private entrance, and front and back porches.

Truxton Circle

Where: 57 N St. NW, #308
How much: $539,900
When: Saturday, March 16 and Sunday, March 17 from 12 noon to 4 PM
Why: The historic Chapman Stables building has tons of original character, and this one-bedroom, one-bath unit comes with quartz counters, a spa-like shower, and access to a communal roof deck and courtyard.

