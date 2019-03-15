5 New Breakfasts and Brunches to Try This Weekend

Gravitas

1401 Okie St., NE

Chef Matt Baker’s tasting menu restaurant in Ivy City launches a more casual a la carte brunch menu this weekend. The lineup includes cheffy spins on classics—think sourdough pancakes with glazed blueberries or a crispy poached egg with chicken confit—plus entrees like cioppino seafood stew. Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 AM to 2:30 PM

Mama Chang

3251 Old Lee Hwy, Fairfax

You might know famed Chinese chef Peter Chang for his scallion bubble pancakes—though they’re really the creation of wife/pastry chef Lisa Chang. The matriarchs of the family get the spotlight at the newest restaurant in the Chang empire. The all-day menu features dim sum-style small plates like dumplings, sesame shaobing pastries, cumin duck wings, and sweet-and-sour ribs. There are also family-style platters. Friday and Saturday, 11 AM to 10 PM; Sunday to 9 PM

Little Beast

5600 Connecticut Ave., NW

The Chevy Chase neighborhood spot has revamped its daytime service and starts three days of brunch this weekend (in addition to dinner). Chef Naomi Gallego is behind a crowd-pleasing menu—plus one for kids—that includes egg dishes, tartines, salads, pizzas, and homemade baked goods such as cheddar biscuits (best eaten in fried-chicken sandwich form). Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, 9 AM to 2 PM

[Little Beast owner Aaron Gordon is the author’s brother-in-law]

Busboys and Poets

2004 Martin Luther King Jr Ave., SE

The newest location of Andy Shallal’s progressive cafe opened this week in Anacostia. Breakfast and brunch dishes span the globe from Iraqi corned beef hash to Mexican-style omelets and shrimp and grits. Vegan dishes are plentiful for those who prefer “eggs” over eggs, and there are lots of vegetarian and gluten-free selections, too. Monday through Friday, 7 AM to 11 AM; until 3 PM on Saturday and Sunday

Osteria Morini

301 Water St., SE

Restaurateur Michael White’s waterfront Italian just launched a pasta brunch that incorporates eggs and/or cured meats into the noodles (we have our eye on malfadine with house-cured pancetta, spinach, and a poached egg). Dishes can be ordered a la carte or as part of a prix-fixe that includes two ($30) or three ($34) courses plus a brunch cocktail. Saturday and Sunday, 11 AM to 2:30 PM

And heading into the week…

Tico

1926 14th St., NW

Restaurateur Michael Schlow is serving “brunch after dark” on Mondays for service industry folks (or just people who like eggs for dinner). The regular weekend lineup is available, including breakfast tacos, duck-and-green-chili hash, and waffles. Diners can order a la carte, all-you-can-eat ($29 or $39 with bottomless drinks). Monday, 5 to 10:30 PM

