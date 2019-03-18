Washingtonian Today: The President’s Big Twitter Weekend

About Washingtonian Today Washingtonian Today is not just another political news roundup. Instead, this daily morning brief provides local context on national news, catches you up on what’s happening at Washingtonian, points you toward super duper awesome things to do around town, and lets you in on some special events going on in-house. Sign up here to receive Washingtonian Today in your inbox every morning. More from Washingtonian Today



Happy Monday! President Trump tweeted a lot over the weekend, airing a wide range of personal grievances including a hit on late night programs and Saturday Night Live. Everyone is always sure SNL was funnier in the past, but I can’t help but remember when Trump hosted it (recall this friendly monologue!) and parodied Drake‘s “Hotline Bling.” It’s been interesting to watch the devolution of the pair’s relationship since—and I’m curious how 2020 skits will feed the conscious uncoupling.

Trump wasn’t the only one making Twitter waves. On Sunday, the GOP’s official Twitter shared an old mugshot of presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke with the tone-deaf caption: “On this St. Paddy’s Day, a special message from noted Irishman Robert Francis O’Rourke.” The tweet agitated people on both the left and the right:

On #StPatricksDay we learn, again, that the prejudice, ethnic discrimination and bigotry of @GOP has no boundaries. https://t.co/PnKL56vX7m — Ted Lieu (@tedlieu) March 17, 2019

If you think you’re funny or clever by stereotyping and making fun of any race or nationality to score political points, you’re an idiot, and you should probably not tweet. Do better @GOP @GOPChairwoman https://t.co/ASM24WdIDI — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) March 17, 2019

Speaking of caustic online activity, Melania Trump will host a group of representatives from various departments at the White House today to “build upon youth programs that align with the First Lady’s Be Best initiative”–her anti-bullying campaign. I’ll be there, and will send updates when I can on Twitter.

Logan Circle’s “resistance retailer” the Outrage had a big weekend: on Friday, the group organized for hundreds to plank on the Supreme Court steps in honor of Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s 86th birthday. The Washington Examiner reports Bryant Johnson, RBG’s personal trainer, attended the birthday plank session and told the crowd the justice was back to her training routine after her recent surgery.

Hundreds are planking outside the Supreme Court for Justice Ruth Bade Ginsburg’s Birthday. #RBG #PlanklikeRBG pic.twitter.com/9rfNxSJ238 — Jennifer Munoz (@JennifermunozTV) March 15, 2019

The Outrage also applied for a liquor license that will allow the apparel shop and community space to serve wine and beer. Perhaps the tavern license means the activist space can quench my thirst for the Bird’s retired political drink specials. If you need me, I’ll be sipping a Hot Tub Crime Machine.

What’s on my mind: Bon Appetit wrote about standing-only restaurant Spoken English’s irreverent Instagram account that collages dumplings and roasted duck with pop culture characters like Daenerys Targaryen and Snoopy. How can I commission a snapshot of me posing with crispy chicken skins for my mom’s birthday?

BOOKS Even if you haven’t quite gotten around to reading The Iliad in its original Greek (or who just want a refresher on the story), you’ll enjoy artist Gareth Hinds’s new graphic novel adaptation, which uses illustrations, maps, and footnotes to tell the story in a new way. The book is best for ages 12 and up; Hinds will speak and read from his new adaptation at the Takoma Park Library. Free, 7:30 PM.

Good reads:

Which presidential candidate should be the star of your next book club? Jake Bittle reports on which 2020 Democratic candidates’ memoirs are worth an Amazon order and which are better left to scan on Sparknotes. (The Baffler)

Larry Hogan speaks but doesn’t say whether he’s going to challenge Trump for the Republican nomination. Erin Cox and Robert Costa press the Maryland governor in a wide-ranging interview. (The Washington Post)

