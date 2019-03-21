Celebrate the Cherry Blossoms the Trump Hotel Way

For a little over 30 bucks, you can douse your room (or yourself) in a scent “inspired by springtime days and cherry blossom.” Looks like the secret sauce contains cherry blossom flower, peach and vanilla. According to the website, this unique concoction of smells is “exclusive” to the Trump Hotel DC, so that Bath & Body Works spray you’ve had since 2007 won’t be a sufficient dupe. Maybe I should pick up a bottle or two for the White House basement—it’s a little musty down there.