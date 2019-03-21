THURSDAY, MARCH 21

LECTURE Multimedia artist Martha Rosler will speak at the National Gallery of Art about her five-decade career. Rosler is known for her photomontage series “House Beautiful: Bringing the War Home” that juxtaposes images of the American middle class with the devastation of the Vietnam War; one image from the series is on display at the NGA. Rosler will discuss the way her images respond to current events with NGA curator James Meyer. Free, 6:30 PM.

MUSIC To celebrate the 60th anniversary of the Monterey Jazz Festival—the longest continuously-running jazz festival in the world—Strathmore and Washington Performing Arts co-present the concert “Monterey Jazz Festival on Tour.” Featuring six jazz artists performing original works plus covers of jazz standards, the performance will bring the legendary California fest’s vibe to the East Coast. Performers include Grammy winner Cécile McLorin Salvant, Bria Skonberg, Melissa Aldana, Christian Sands, Yasushi Nakamura, and Jamison Ross. $38-$68, 8 PM.

FRIDAY, MARCH 22

MUSEUMS The National Museum of Women in the Arts highlights the career of sculptor Ursula von Rydingsvard with “Ursula von Rydingsvard: The Contour of Feeling.” Von Rydingsvard uses organic materials for her sculptures; many are carved in cedar while others consist of materials you might call unconventional—moss, photographs, and animal intestines. Roughly 3o large-scale works will be on display, and reflect both von Rydingsvard’s childhood in German refugee camps and how opportunities for female artists have changed throughout her four-decade career. Through July 28. $10.

PERFORMANCE Delve into the world of comic book characters at “Marvel Universe LIVE! Age of Heroes” at EagleBank Arena. In this live stunt show, the Avengers, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Doctor Strange work to recover the Wand of Watoomb before villains Loki and the Green Goblin do. The show is full of special effects, pyrotechnics, motorcycle stunts, and aerial moves. Through March 31. $20-$100.

SATURDAY, MARCH 23

FESTIVAL St. Paddy’s Day has passed, but you can keep the celebration going at Shamrock Fest at RFK Stadium Festival Grounds. In addition to Irish/Celtic bands—The Mahones, The Fighting Jamesons, and Gaelic Mishap—hear other party-rock bands and artists such as Andrew W.K., The Mighty Mighty Bosstones, and RDGLDGRN. Beyond the live music and DJs, check out Irish dancers, carnival rides, beer, and food. $29.99, noon.

SHOPPING The sixth Black Love Experience takes place at THEARC; the black women-led event will showcase over 40 black vendors (such as Cajou Cream, In x Out Apparel, and Stoop + Stank), feature various music artists (Black Alley, Junkyard Band, and XO & yU), and host panel discussions about black art, and energy workshops. The evening will be hosted by Grammy-nominated artist Maimouna Youssef. $45-$60, 7 PM.

YOGA Get a preview of the new WeWork space in Rosslyn—plus a spectacular view of the Mall and monuments from the 28th floor—at a free CorePower Yoga session. After class, enjoy mimosas and breakfast provided by Northside Social. BYO mat. Free (with RSVP), 9 AM.

SUNDAY, MARCH 24

MUSEUMS The National Gallery of Art is celebrating Italian painter Tintoretto with three different exhibits that open on Sunday. “Tintoretto: Artist of Renaissance Venice” is the first retrospective of the artist in North America and pulls together nearly 50 paintings spanning his career, from regal portraits to religious works. Two other exhibits, “Drawing in Tintoretto’s Venice” and “Venetian Prints in the Time of Tintoretto,” put the artist’s work in context with his peers and show the evolution of his artistry. “Tintoretto”: through July 7. “Drawing” and “Venetian Prints”: through June 9.

DISCUSSION Arena Stage continues its “Arena Civil Dialogues” series with a panel discussion on bioengineering called “No designer babies?” The panel features professors of several different disciplines (pediatrics, bioethics, and clinical research) as well as a representative from genomics at NIH. It will be monitored by GWU Professor of International Relations Amitai Etzioni. Free (reservations recommended), 5:30 PM.