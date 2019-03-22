Food

Ex Hex Ice Cream: It’s Real!

The DC band releases its new album today, so get it and some ice cream at Mount Desert Island
Ex Hex. Photograph by Michael Lavine.

High quality DC guitar-rock band Ex Hex release their scorching new album, It’s Real, today, and Mount Desert Island Ice Cream in Mount Pleasant is celebrating with an ice cream flavor called Another DiMINTsion–“Peppermint ice cream with hand-made Callebaut chocolate chip,” Mt. Desert co-owner Brian Lowit says in an email. You’ll also be able to buy Ex Hex’s new album and T-shirts in the shop. Here’s a video of the Hexers enjoying their new flavor:

Andrew Beaujon Washingtonian
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.