Located in the heart of Downtown DC, adjacent to the Tabard Inn and Iron Gate Restaurant, and a few short blocks from Dupont Circle is where you’ll find the brand- new condominiums at 1745N. Available for immediate move-in, every home at 1745N is filled with elegant designer features and finishes, all while providing easy access to some of the District’s best shopping, dining and entertainment venues.

1745N features some of the District’s most prestigious homes, ranging in size from nearly 700sf to over 2,200sf, ceiling heights up to twelve feet, chef-caliber kitchens, private terraces & balconies, and select homes with private off-street entrances. 1745N is comprised of a unique mix of traditional one-level homes as well as an expansive duplex penthouse that allows for easy entertaining. Floorplans are available from one-bedroom to two-bedrooms and den, with a variety of views and price points available.

Residences are infused with high-end architectural designs, restored historic masonry and classic finishes that bring the spaces to life and reinvigorate its storied

past. Each of the luxurious homes include wide-plank hardwood flooring, premium Bosch appliances, kitchen cabinetry from Italkraft, Caesarstone countertops and premium bath fixtures. Each home also comes with a smart, programmable thermostat and select homes include secure underground garage parking.

Building amenities include a front desk concierge, controlled access lobby and garage, a serene central courtyard with fire pit, perfect for outdoor entertaining and gatherings, along with additional secure owner and bicycle storage.

With multiple decorated models available for tour, there has never been a better time to stop by and discover the charm of these historic residences. The on-site Sales Gallery is open daily from Noon – 4pm with additional tours available by appointment. Discover today how living at 1745N in the heart of DC allows you to truly experience everything downtown DC has to offer.

For more information, please contact the sales team: Sales Office: 202.602.2310 Jennifer Harper

JHarper@MCWB.com Steve Swank

SSwank@MCWB.com