Kristin Corcoran and Clinton Wagoner first met while celebrating their high school graduations at Beach Week in Ocean City. Mutual friends encouraged the two to start up conversation. They exchanged numbers and met up again later that evening. Spending hours together talking on the beach. The two saw each other a few more times before the week’s end. After leaving Ocean City, they talked everyday. The 1.5 hour distance between them didn’t stop them from making their first date happen. Clinton made the drive and picked Kristin up for a day of exploring throughout the District.

The couple got engaged eight years later, most of which had been long distance. Clinton’s occupation in the Navy took him all across the country while Kristin remained in DC. After finishing his four and a half years of sea duty aboard a submarine, Clinton proposed to Kristin during her visit to his post in San Diego. On a post-dinner walk, overlooking the famous waves and seals of La Jolla, Clinton whispered to Kristin, “I wish we could capture this moment forever.” Moments later he got down on one knee and popped the question.

As a nod to Clinton’s Japanese heritage and an homage to the beginning of their relationship, the couple returned to DC for a springtime cherry blossom engagement shoot around the Tidal Basin and the Jefferson Memorial.

The couple tied the knot in September at Breaux Vineyards in Virginia.

Washingtonian Weddings Instagram | Washingtonian Weddings on Facebook

The Details:

Join the conversation!