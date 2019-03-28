April 2019: Great Places to Live

Take a peek inside the April issue, on newsstands now.

The Washington Billionaire

The 100 Washington Zip codes where houses sell for the most, and a dozen of our favorite neighborhoods within them. Plus: Are we entering a buyer’s market? What happened to Crystal City real estate after the big HQ2 announcement? And other intel. Edited by Marisa M. Kashino.

FEATURES

The Greatest Living Washington Athletes

It’s a question sports fans could debate forever: Who’s the best of all time? We picked a list of 25, from pro greats to amateur standouts. By Rick Snider

The Municipal Official Versus The President

Two years ago, Karl Racine was the little-known head of an obscure DC office. But Americans may soon know him as the guy who altered the course of the 45th presidency. Who is this guy? And is his crusade actually good for the city that employs him? By Benjamin Wofford.

The Bureaucrat’s Lament

Changes of administration have always brought some handwringing inside executive-branch agencies, but according to independent surveys, federal workers under President Trump are, by and large, distinctly demoralized about their professional identities. What does it feel like to toil for an administration that sometimes seems to despise its own work­force? We spoke to career staff who explained why they feel besieged or guilty—or, in a few cases, unexpectedly fulfilled. By Rachel M. Cohen.

CAPITAL COMMENT

Political Fireworks: Is Independence Day about to become yet another DC thing ruined by polarization?

Cook Book: Chef Kwame Onwuachi opens up about overcoming his struggles.

Less-Than-Dynamic Duo: Is the Nationals’ broadcast team really one of baseball’s worst?

Where Do They Live?: Here’s where these 2020 hopefuls currently live around Washington.

Aria of Concern: A Kennedy Center opera will explore police brutality.

Justice Department: Heard of DC’s newest sports team, the Washington Justice?

Big Picture: Here’s how a guy in Potomac amassed a $1.5 million Hot Wheels collection.

WHERE & WHEN

The 16 performances and other events worth your time this month.

IQ

Interview: The National Gallery of Art’s outgoing director looks back.

Politics: After losing the vice-presidency, Virginia lawmaker Tim Kaine has been less present on the national stage.

A Different Tune: Paul Reed Smith is famous for making guitars. So how did he create technology that’s getting the intelligence community excited?

LIFE & TRAVEL

Flight Patterns: Trends in how Washingtonians are traveling these days, plus five preplanned tours that include almost everything but the airfare.

Fool’s Errand: The founders of the Motley Fool, which turns 25 this year, discuss investing for dummies, sleeping in hallways, and their quest to stay unconventional.

TASTE

Urbano 116: Mexico City chef Alam Méndez Floriàn is making destination-worthy mole in Old Town.

Family Meal: A family-run Japanese restaurant revs up the Gaithersburg dining scene.

Best Bars: Our 2019 guide to the coolest bars in Washington right now.

HOME

Outdoor Living: Inspiring back yards and decks—plus landscapers and other resources to help you create your dream outdoor space.

Loan Sweet Loan: Top mortgage professionals and advice on finding the right lender.

Off the Market!: The month’s luxury home sales.

FIRST PERSON

An Open Marriage: Three years ago, this married couple started talking. About non-monogamy.