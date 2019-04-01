Here Are Some of the Best Free Fitness Classes Around DC This Week: April 1 – 7

Monday

The first Monday of each month means yoga at The Potter’s House. Hosted by Embrace Yoga DC, the class is free, all-levels, open to the public, and runs from 6:30 to 7:30 PM.

1658 Columbia Rd. NW

Wednesday

Join Potomac River Running Store and Mizuno for a four-mile run around the National Mall. You’ll get to try out two new styles of running shoes from Mizuno, and all paces are welcome. Join the group at 6:30 PM.

919 F St. NW

Friday

What’s better than taking in the cherry blossoms? Seeing them from a bike! At 5:30 PM, join The Bike Rack for a guided six-to-seven mile bike ride through the blossoms, during which you’ll learn a little history about the famous buds. RSVP to join the ride, and don’t forget a helmet.

1412 Q St. NW

Saturday

Flow it out at the US Botanic Garden with a 10:30 AM yoga class hosted by WithLoveDC. The event is first-come, first-served, and BYOM (bring your own mat).

100 Maryland Ave. SW

Sunday

Okay, so even if you’ve never tried parkour (running and jumping between urban structures), there’s no time like today, right? This free meet-up at Meridian Hill Park is all-levels, and we have a hunch that leaping at those stone walls will be a great arm workout. Stop by between 11 AM and 1 PM.

W between 16th and 15th Streets

