Photos from the Faces of Washington Cocktail Reception

Leeanne Decker, Michael Somenek, Hiba Bittar, Troy Pittman, Kelly Bolden and Heather Pressler.

The faces and leaders of top local businesses gathered together for a cocktail reception hosted at Teddy & The Bully Bar on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A mix of Washington’s premiere real estate agents, doctors, lawyers, dentists and business owners indulged in a customizable chicken & waffle bar provided by the host venue in addition to passed hors d’oeuvres and custom signature cocktails. In commemoration of their unique contributions to their fields, our Faces of Washington also received plaques highlighting their achievements.

Thank you to our event host: Teddy & The Bully Bar.

All photos by Jeff Elkins

Those recognized in our January issue as notable Faces of Washington were celebrated with a cocktail reception.
Michael Somenek, Leeanne Decker and Troy Pittman.
Pat Regan with Washingtonian’s Matt Hendrickson.
Dawn Hewitt, Angie O’Grady and Phyllis Jordan.
Guests enjoyed delicious appetizers like these sliders, courtesy of the host restaurant.
Samantha Siranli and Stephanie Simmonett.
Kevin Gilday and Kathleen Gilday.
Kelly Bolden and Heather Pressler.
One of the most popular bites of the night was the spicy chicken salad chip.
Niteesh Bharara and Rina Shah’Bharara.
Albert Bitici and Amy Bitici.
Our guests had the opportunity to meet other “faces” of Washington businesses during the cocktail hour.
Leeanne Decker and Hiba Bittar.
Washington’s Face of Cleveland Park Realty, Marjorie Dick Stuart poses with her plaque.
Stephanie Simmonett, Washingtonian’s Katie Hughes, Samantha Siranli and Myly Nguyen.

