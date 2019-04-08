Photos from the Faces of Washington Cocktail Reception

The faces and leaders of top local businesses gathered together for a cocktail reception hosted at Teddy & The Bully Bar on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. A mix of Washington’s premiere real estate agents, doctors, lawyers, dentists and business owners indulged in a customizable chicken & waffle bar provided by the host venue in addition to passed hors d’oeuvres and custom signature cocktails. In commemoration of their unique contributions to their fields, our Faces of Washington also received plaques highlighting their achievements.

Thank you to our event host: Teddy & The Bully Bar.

All photos by Jeff Elkins