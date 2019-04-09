Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in March

#10
Where: 2700 Virginia Ave. NW, #1501
How much: $2,750,000
This penthouse in the historic Watergate Residences has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-story foyer, a fireplace, and a private roof terrace with Potomac River views.
#9
Where: 1461 S St. NW
How much: $2,775,000
This Logan Circle end-unit row house has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths spread out among the main house, plus a basement apartment, and a carriage house. It also comes with an underground wine cellar and tasting room, a courtyard, and three parking spaces.
#8
Where: 5321 Macomb St. NW
How much: $2,965,000
This Palisades new build has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths across 6,000 square-feet.
#7
Where: 1306 Ballantrae Ct., McLean
How much: $3,100,000
The Mediterranean villa-style mansion sits on more than 1.5 acres and has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a library, three fireplaces, and a terrace.
#6
Where: 2604 31st St. NW
How much: $3,200,000
This renovated Tudor in Massachusetts Avenue Heights has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a terrace and backyard, and has an energy-efficient geothermal system.
#5
Where: 418 C St. NE
How much: $3,200,000
Originally built in 1884, this restored Capitol Hill rowhouse has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, a two-story carriage house, a rooftop terrace, and two parking spaces.
#4
Where: 2928 44th Pl. NW
How much: $3,300,000
This four-story new build has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a large basement recreation room, a deck, patio, and multiple balconies.
#3
Where: 2475 Kalorama Rd. NW
How much: $3,612,500
This six bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom Georgian mansion, built in 1925, has two fireplaces, a two-car garage, and a backyard terrace and pool.
#2
Where: 21953 Willisville Rd., Upperville
How much: $3,750,000
This horse farm sits on 53 acres and comes with a five-bedroom, seven-bath home, as well as an equestrian training facility with a seven-stall barn.
#1
Where: 3263 N St. NW
How much: $4,900,000
This 1807 Georgetown rowhouse has six bedrooms, four full baths, and three half-baths across six levels, as well as a wine cellar, an elevator, a wine room, a three-car garage, a carriage house, and a backyard terrace.