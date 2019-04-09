Real Estate

Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in March

Including a 53-acre horse farm.
This $3.2 million Tudor came in at number 6. All photographs courtesy of BrightMLS.

#10 

Where: 2700 Virginia Ave. NW, #1501
How much: $2,750,000

This penthouse in the historic Watergate Residences has three bedrooms, three bathrooms, a two-story foyer, a fireplace, and a private roof terrace with Potomac River views.

#9

Where: 1461 S St. NW
How much: $2,775,000

This Logan Circle end-unit row house has six bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths spread out among the main house, plus a basement apartment, and a carriage house. It also comes with an underground wine cellar and tasting room, a courtyard, and three parking spaces.

#8

Where: 5321 Macomb St. NW
How much: $2,965,000

This Palisades new build has five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths across 6,000 square-feet.

#7

Where: 1306 Ballantrae Ct., McLean
How much: $3,100,000

The Mediterranean villa-style mansion sits on more than 1.5 acres and has six bedrooms, four bathrooms, a library, three fireplaces, and a terrace.

#6

Where: 2604 31st St. NW
How much: $3,200,000

This renovated Tudor in Massachusetts Avenue Heights has four bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a terrace and backyard, and has an energy-efficient geothermal system.

#5

Where: 418 C St. NE
How much: $3,200,000

Originally built in 1884, this restored Capitol Hill rowhouse  has five bedrooms, five bathrooms, two half-baths, a two-story carriage house, a rooftop terrace, and two parking spaces.

#4

Where: 2928 44th Pl. NW
How much: $3,300,000

This four-story new build has seven bedrooms, six bathrooms, a large basement recreation room, a deck, patio, and multiple balconies.

#3

Where: 2475 Kalorama Rd. NW
How much: $3,612,500

This six bedroom, five-and-a-half bathroom Georgian mansion, built in 1925, has two fireplaces, a two-car garage, and a backyard terrace and pool.

#2

Where: 21953 Willisville Rd., Upperville
How much: $3,750,000

This horse farm sits on 53 acres and comes with a five-bedroom, seven-bath home, as well as an equestrian training facility with a seven-stall barn.

#1

Where: 3263 N St. NW
How much: $4,900,000

This 1807 Georgetown rowhouse has six bedrooms, four full baths, and three half-baths across six levels, as well as a wine cellar, an elevator, a wine room, a three-car garage, a carriage house, and a backyard terrace.

