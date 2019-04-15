MONDAY, APRIL 15

MUSIC Brazilian composer/performer Caetano Veloso got his musical start in 1960s Brazil performing in the Tropicalismo scene. Like his latest album, Ofertório, his performance at Strathmore’s Music Center will be a collaboration with his sons Moreno, Zeca, and Tom. They will perform acoustic renditions of their favorite songs from Veloso’s decades-long career. $45-$85, 8 PM.

BOOKS “Political Gabfest” podcast co-host Emily Bazelon’s new book, Charged: The New Movement to Transform American Prosecution and End Mass Incarceration, looks into the power that prosecutors wield in our justice system. She will speak about this imbalance of power—and offer solutions for how to rectify the problem—at Politics & Prose, in conversation with “Invisibilia” podcast co-host Hanna Rosin. Free, 7 PM.

HOCKEY The Caps are up 2-0 in their series against the Carolina Hurricanes. Game 3 is tonight in Raleigh and while there is no official local viewing party, just about every bar in town will be showing the game starting at 7 PM. Yards House is the Caps’ official Chinatown Playoff Headquarters, so head there for giveaways and alumni visits—or go anywhere with a TV to rock the red.

TUESDAY, APRIL 16

MUSEUMS The Hirshhorn is showing a large collection from artist Enrico David. The Italian-born, London-based artist finds inspiration for his painting and sculpture in the human form, often showing figures that morph or change. “Enrico David: Gradations of Slow Release” is open through September 2.

MUSEUMS Celebrate Emancipation Day with a two-hour walk through DC to visit the history of the Underground Railroad and local slavery. The walk will start at the Smithsonian’s African Art Museum and will discuss how the Underground Railroad operated throughout the region and will discuss participants with ties to our area, such as Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman. Free, 6 PM.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 17

FILM In 1966, French filmmaker Peter Schoendorffer, a veteran of the Indochina War between France and Vietnam, returned to Vietnam to film a documentary following an American platoon and the soldiers’ adjustment to the Vietnam War. That documentary, The Anderson Platoon, will be screened on Wednesday at the Smithsonian American Art Museum, and the screening will be followed by a conversation with Joseph Anderson (the Lieutenant who led the platoon in the film) and Frank Blazich, lead curator of military history at the National Museum of American History. Free, 7 PM.

LECTURE If you find yourself lost on the details of the Robert Mueller investigation—or just want a crash course in how we got here from the 2016 presidential election—head over to the Profs & Pints lecture at the Bier Baron Tavern. White-collar crime expert and former federal prosecutor Randall D. Eliason will offer “Understanding the Mueller Investigation,” an overview of the history and findings of this investigation, including the cases that have spun off from it (such as the Stormy Daniels affair). He’ll conclude by reviewing the other possible upcoming investigations surrounding the president. $12 in advance, $15 at the door, 6 PM.