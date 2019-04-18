Here’s a Searchable Version of the Redacted Mueller Report

Today’s release of the Mueller report, redacted by the US Justice Department, was followed for many by the sinking realization that the document was both 448 pages long and completely unsearchable—meaning that we’d have to actually read the whole thing.

And as if to build even more anticipation, the Justice Department servers hosting the document quickly slowed to a crawl after the document’s official release.

We have solved both problems for you with an OCRed, text searchable version of the Mueller Report in PDF hosted on our blisteringly fast Washingtonian server farm. Get it here:

DOWNLOAD PDF

(And no, the redactions were not removable in PDF editing software.)