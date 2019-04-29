The 17 Best-Dressed People We Saw at the 2019 Broccoli City Festival

On April 27, tens of thousands trekked out to the Broccoli City festival to see Childish Gambino, Lil Wayne, and more at FedEx Field in Landover. As expected, many attendees showed all the way up with everything from bright Fashion Nova looks to handmade patterned outfits. We talked to some of the most stand-out folks about their style, inspiration, and favorite pieces.

Jakera Fuller, 22



From: Baltimore

Most excited to see: City Girls, Lil Wayne

How it came together: “First of all, I love the Nightmare Before Christmas. I know all of the songs. So when I saw it, it was $11.99, it was 50 percent off. Are you serious? I bought five yards! I’m not playing, okay? I made this outfit last night. It took me three hours. I’m going to make a skirt fit, I also want to make a bandeau to go with the skirt. My boyfriend said that it’s like night clothes, but I’ll fit. This is sexy, right? This is cute. My twerk fit! I can do everything in this.”

Favorite part of the outfit: “My Delia boots.”

Domonique Davis, 22



From: Southeast DC

Most excited to see: City Girls

How it came together: “I was thinking about NBA Young Boy [“Green Flag”]. You know, slime, the green heart emoji. And I had to pop out. It’s a poppin’ color—gotta turn heads.”

Favorite part of the outfit: The jacket.

Habeeb Bios, 26



From: Petworth

Most excited to see: Lil Wayne

How it came together: “I just love being flavorful and I know nobody can match me. It’s jewelry, jeans, and jackets, that’s my specialty—the three J’s. I’m a personal shopper and a stylist, too.”

Favorite part of the outfit: “Gold collar. It’s the most unique.”

Nylah Bembry, 20



From: Northeast DC

Most excited to see: Gunna

How it came together: “I was panicking to find something because the fit that I ordered for the festival [didn’t come in time]. So I went to the Iverson mall. I love neon— it’s definitely in. I tried to find something that fits my personality.”

Favorite part of the outfit: “The shoes. I feel like the white pops and I’m giving a retro, vintage vibe.”

Diwani Robinson, 20



From: Durham, NC

Most excited to see: Teyana Taylor

How it came together: “I’ve been wanting to wear this for a while. I’m a fashion major at UNC Greensboro and I love challenging societal expectations of fashion. I also love business-casual and streetwear, so I love to blend the two, like with a blazer and no shirt.”

Favorite part of the outfit: The hat, which is from H&M.

Dominique Davis, 31



From: Bowie

Most excited to see: Childish Gambino

How it came together: “Last minute. [I wanted to] stand out, pray nobody else has it. I was not trying to match fully—that’s why I got the Off-Whites on my feet. I feel like [matching] is a little corny; something’s gotta stand out. Like, oh, he’s matching from top to bottom, let’s see what he’s got on his feet.”

Favorite part of the outfit: “My shoes.”

Jashua Garcia, 32



From: Prince George’s County

Most excited to see: Wiz Kid, Gunna

How it came together: “I was like, ‘Imma wear some fly shit.’ Everyone else is going to be in bright colors; I’m going all-black. Add some leather, let me throw this on. I am a counselor at a high school—I dress regular. But today is my day to have fun. I do not wear this on the regular.”

Favorite part of the outfit: Balmain jeans and Giuseppe sneakers

Tasia Nickens, 22; Tierra Nickens, 21; Jasmine Nickens, 27



From: District Heights

Most excited to see: Gunna

How it came together:

Jasmine: “We saw [Nipsey Hussle, who is pictured on the shirts] last year, so it was out of respect for him.”

Tasia: “I just wanted to be comfortable and warm.”

Tierra: We were planning the Nipsey Hussle shirt, and I wanted some pants that I could walk around in.

Favorite part of the outfit:

Jasmine: “My shirt.”

Tasia: “I really like these shoes with my outfit.”

Tierra: “My shoes.”

Ty Walker, 24



From: Baltimore

Most excited to see: Teyana Taylor

How it came together: “I started with the pants, even though they’re not practical [laughs]. Fashion is about pushing limits. [I got the belt] at a vintage store for $2. I love Guns n’ Roses.”

Favorite part of the outfit: “The belt really ties it together, and the bra. Accessories are really taking it far.”

Ryan McMillon, 24



From: New Carrollton

Most excited to see: City Girls

How it came together: “I just wanted to do something chill that I could dance in and be comfortable, something that’s not going to be too flashy. I like neon colors and I wanted to tie them together subtly.”

Favorite part of the outfit: “My shoes. They’re comfy and they tie it together.”

Ashley Jones, 30



From: New York

Most excited to see: City Girls

How it came together: “I wanted comfort at my feet, which is why I have on my Nike Airs. Then I really wanted to acknowledge the fact that it’s spring, which is why I went for my spring vibrant colors. That said, it’s not summer yet, so I needed a sleeve because it’s going to get chilly at night, so I feel like this is a really versatile look. Early in the day, I’m giving spring vibes and legs out, but I have a little bit more coverage. Overall, it’s like, comfort, but cute.”

Favorite part of the outfit: “My dress. I got it like 40 percent off. And my glasses are Kim K. inspired.”

Daisha Collier, 26



From: Woodbridge

Most excited to see: City Girls

How it came together: “It’s chilled but still fashionable. My favorite color is yellow so I try to install my favorite color into it. My daughter actually picked this outfit. She’s 5.”

Favorite part of the outfit: “This sheer jacket.”

Danie J, 26



From: Oxon Hill

Most excited to see: Teyana Taylor

How it came together: “I don’t know if the checkers go with the stripes, but I was thinking black and white. Then, I needed a solid color and that was it.”

Favorite part of the outfit: “The jacket, I got it from Fashion Nova.”

Chet Nash, 30



From: Trinidad, DC

Most excited to see: Childish Gambino

How it came together: “Puma I think is very important. They did a partnership with Jay-Z and RocNation. They did a partnership with Nipsey Hussle. So I thought their partnerships, as far as entrepreneurship goes, are important. With Puma and Nipsey, I don’t know the inner workings of the deal but it seemed more 50/50, as close as it can get. That’s why I think it’s important to support Puma. You’re supporting entrepreneurs to build their own brands.”

Favorite part of the outfit: “My chain. It represents my grandfather who recently passed. Outside of that, it’ll be the shoes. They’re very iconic, like if you go back to the ’70s in the Bronx. Puma holds a big place in pop culture.”

Osiris Azar, 31



From: Landover

Most excited to see: Lil Wayne

How it came together: “I wanted to go oversize, I wanted to have layers. And I wanted something on my face, too, to accessorize. Because this is the first time I’m growing my hair out—I literally dreamt about this moment coming together, so it’s like destiny. I wanted to have color. I wanted to be earthy a little bit and stylish. I don’t wear a lot of jewelry, but I’ve been told that glasses are jewelry, so why not?”

Favorite part of the outfit: “The jacket. I don’t sweat a lot, so I’m hanging in there.”

Join the conversation!