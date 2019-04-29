PHOTOS: 2019 White House Correspondents’ Dinner Pre/Post Parties

Date: Friday, April 26, 2019

Occasion: “Politics Without Prejudice: A Toast to Freedom of the Press”

Hosts: The Hill & CRAFT Media

Location: National Portrait Gallery

Scene: GRAMMY Award-winning musician Questlove kept the dance floor full (and revelers dodging the museum’s fountains) during this weekend kickoff party.

Guest List: Questlove, The Hill President Richard Beckman, The Hill Editor-in-Chief Bob Cusack, CRAFT Media CEO Brian Donahue, Rudy Giuliani, Ed Henry, Judy Kurtz, Irish AMB Daniel Mulhall, Swiss AMB Martin Dahinden.

Date: Friday, April 26, 2019

Occasion: “A Celebration of America’s Journalists”

Host: United Talent Agency

Location: Fiola Mare

Scene: The hottest party on Friday night, with a super tight guest list, where Hollywood stars, journalists, and members of Congress could all be spotted mingling on the Georgetown waterfront.

Guest List: UTA co-president Jay Sures, Mediaite CEO Dan Abrams, actress Minnie Driver, Jake Tapper, Dana Bash, Jim Acosta, comic Jordan Klepper, Don Lemon, Senators Mark Warner and Patrick Leahy, former Senator Al Franken, actress Danielle Panabaker, Charlotte Pence, actor KJ Apa, Hilary Rosen, and Tammy Haddad.

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2019

Occasion: ”26th Annual White House Correspondents’ Weekend Garden Brunch”

Hosts: Tammy Haddad, Hilary Rosen, Jean Case, Mark & Sally Ein, Jennifer Dunn, Zac Moffatt, Greta Van Susteren & John Coale, Fritz Brogan, and Franco Nuschese

Location: Beall-Washington House in Georgetown

Scene: A WHCD weekend mainstay every year that draws a huge turnout of Washington notables and Hollywood VIPs. This year’s special guest, Jay Leno, made 2019 particularly memorable by giving away a car to Purple Heart recipient, U.S. Air Force Master Sergeant Angela Morales-Biggs.

Guest List: Jay Leno, Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Kellyanne Conway, Wolf Blitzer, David Rubenstein, Steve Case, Heather Podesta, Rudy Giuliani, Michael Kelly, Carol Melton, Fred Ryan, Congresswoman Debbie Dingell, Lt. Gen. Gwendolyn Bingham, Gary Knell, and Robert Allbritton.

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2019

Occasion: Capitol File‘s White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner After Party

Host: House of Cards star Michael Kelly

Location: The Dupont Circle Hotel

Scene: The Dupont Circle Hotel’s recently renovated patio area served as the backdrop for the luxury lifestyle magazine’s late night celebration, which deftly balanced-out the usual WHCD crowd of news wonks and media types with notables from the city’s upscale hotel and restaurant communities.

Guest List: Capitol File Editor-in-Chief Michael Clements, Sean Spicer, Hilary Rosen and Megan Murphy, Lindsay Drewel, Molly Mulrain, Anina Belle Giannini, Sondra Hoffman, Erwin Gomez, Anchyi Wei, Fran Holuba & Giuseppe Lanzone, Meredith Goldberg, Thy Parra, Joy Kingsley-Ibeh.

Date: Saturday, April 27th, 2019

Occasion: 2019 White House Correspondents’ Dinner After Party

Hosts: NBC News, MSNBC, and Comcast NBCUniversal

Location: Embassy of Italy

Scene: Returning for the tenth consecutive year, the NBC/MSNBC after party is the “can’t miss” late night destination for dinner attendees, with black tie-clad guests spotted on the iHeartRadio-sponsored dance floor well past 3 AM. Billed as a celebration of the First Amendment and the next generation of correspondents, a corresponding donation in honor of the occasion will be made to the Committee to Protect Journalists.

Guest List: Phil Griffin, David Cohen, Stephanie Ruhle, Capt. “Sully” Sullenberger, Susan Rice, Ty Cobb, Joe Crowley, and Congressmen Brendan Boyle and Ruben Gallego.

Date: Sunday, April 28, 2019

Occasion: “Political Hangover Brunch”

Hosts: CNN

Location: Engine Company 12

Scene: With two live bands and three floors of entertainment, CNN’s New Orleans-themed post dinner celebration kept the party going through the tail end of the weekend.

Guest List: Jeff Zucker, Wolf Blitzer, Jake Tapper, Don Lemon, Matt Dornic, Gloria Borger, Alisyn Camerota, Sam Feist, Kaitlan Collins, Lauren Pratapas, Barbara Martin, Tace Joelle Loeb, Alayna Brooke, and Joe Lockhart.