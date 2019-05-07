Photos: The 10 Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in April

Including an 18th century home in Old Town, and a 1920s Kalorama mansion

#10

Where: 800 S Lee St., Alexandria

How much: $2,495,000

This end-unit rowhouse in Old Town has five bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, five fireplaces, a parking spot, and a heated swimming pool in the backyard (which overlooks protected parkland).

#9

Where: 3712 Bradley Ln., Chevy Chase

How much: $2,600,000

This renovated seven-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath home was built in 1913, and includes an outdoor terrace, covered porch, and detached two-car garage.

#8

Where: 310 Mansion Dr., Alexandria

How much: $2,600,000

The spread has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms, two half-baths, three fireplaces, an outdoor kitchen with Viking appliances, a hot tub, and a koi pond with a waterfall.

#7

Where: 1817 Kalorama Sq. NW, #9

How much: $2,850,000

Inside this Kalorama townhouse, you’ll find four bedrooms, five full baths, two half-baths, two kitchens, an elevator, and four fireplaces. It also comes with access to a community pool.

#6

Where: 1881 N Nash St., #2102, Arlington

How much: $2,950,000

The 21st-floor penthouse has three bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, direct elevator access, marble floors, a private two-car garage, and access to a pool, gym, and 24-hour valet parking.

#5

Where: 2101 Connecticut Ave. NW, #61

How much: $3,00,000

This corner apartment has four bedrooms, three bathrooms, nine-foot-tall ceilings, a gas fireplace, an updated kitchen, and access to a rooftop deck and gym.

#4

Where: 6411 Highland Dr., Chevy Chase

How much: $3,595,000

The six-bedroom Colonial has four full baths, three half-baths, two fireplaces, a backyard with a terrace, and a three-car garage.

#3

Where: 224 Lee St. S, Alexandria

How much: $3,850,000

Built in 1752, this historic detached home in Old Town comes with six bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, seven fireplaces, 18th-century woodwork, and a backyard with a terrace and gardens.

#2

Where: 10301 Beach Mill Rd., Great Falls

How much: $4,000,000

On a gated, two-acre lot, the house has five bedrooms, six bathrooms, two half-baths, an elevator, six fireplaces, an in-home theater, a gym, and an infinity pool with a cabana.

#1

Where: 84 Kalorama Cir. NW

How much: $4,000,000

This 1920s Kalorama mansion has more than 6,000 square feet of living space across four floors, with four bedrooms, four baths, two half-baths, an elevator, a patio with a pool, and a view of Rock Creek Park.

