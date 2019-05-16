The Five Best-Looking Open Houses This Weekend (5/18-5/19)

Including new construction in Friendship Heights and a condo in an old church

Friendship Heights

Where: 4916 44th St., NW

How much: $2,045,000

When: Saturday, May 18 from 1PM to 3PM

Why: The five-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath, new-construction house sits on a spacious lot, and comes with a designer kitchen, walk-in closets, a two-car garage, and a covered front porch.

Chevy Chase, MD

Where: 3927 Oliver St., Chevy Chase, MD

How much: $1,900,000

When: Saturday, May 18 from 1PM to 4PM

Why: The classic brick Colonial in Chevy Chase Village has more than 4,000 square feet of space, with five bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, and a heated pool. It’s also walking distance from several grocery stores and Metro.

Trinidad

Where: 1211 Queen St., NE

How much: $769,000

When: Saturday, May 18 from 1PM to 4PM

Why: On a corner lot, the renovated rowhouse has four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths, a gas fireplace, a kitchen with breakfast-bar seating, and a lovely backyard with a deck and patio.

H Street Corridor

Where: 821 W Virginia Ave., NE

How much: $549,999

When: Sunday, May 19 from 12PM to 3PM

Why: It’s pretty unusual to find an entire rowhouse in a trendy neighborhood at this price. This two-bedroom one only has one bathroom, but it’s an end-unit with stainless steel appliances, lots of exposed brick, and a decorative fireplace.

Capitol Hill







Where: 819 D St., NE, #2

How much: $414,400

When: Saturday, May 18 from 1PM to 3PM

Why: Inside a converted Gothic Revival church, the one-bedroom, one-bath condo has a gas stove and marble countertops in the kitchen, plus a small private patio and soaking tub. Whole Foods, Eastern Market, and Union Station are all nearby.