Today at 11: Chat With Food Critic Ann Limpert

Join us today at 11 AM to chat with Ann Limpert. Have questions about the myriad new Mexican restaurants that have popped up in the last couple years ? Where to eat if you’re heading to the beach? Or maybe you just need a dinner recommendation. Leave a question now, and Ann will get to as many as possible this morning.

Ann: Good morning, chatters! Hope you’ve all had wonderful weeks. I spent most of mine getting some R&R in Miami. Basically, sitting by the lovely pool at the Delano and drinking pina coladas and rose (hey, #basic can be beautiful). Anyway, it’s, er, great to be back. No really.

One thing I’m looking forward to: Our annual Best of Washington party (presented by Lexus), happening June 6 at the National Building Museum. It’s basically a stuff-your-face event which features restaurants from our 100 Best Restaurants and Cheap Eats lists (plus some new arrivals on the scene). The chefs really bring it: Last year, the Daikaya folks set up a mini tasting menu bar. This year, we’ve got some great places on board: Mama Chang, Poca Madre, Momofuku CCDC, St. Anselm…

