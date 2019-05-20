Photos From Washingtonian’s Rosé Soiree 2019

Washingtonian held its second annual Rosé Soiree on May 16, 2019 at Long View Gallery. This highly anticipated event featured rosé from many local wine vendors, including some of the best vineyards in the DMV.

Building off of the success of last year’s inaugural event, guests were able to enjoy over 40 types of wine over the course of the evening and take part in some fun activations. The event featured the following vendors:

90+ Cellars

Ace Beverage

Barboursville Vineyards

Big Cork Vineyards

Calvert Woodley

Cana Vineyards

City Winery

District Winery

Grape Intentions

Greenhill Winery & Vineyards

Olé Imports

O’Neill Vinters & Distillers

Rosemont Vineyards

In between wine tastings, delicious food prepared by Spilled Milk Catering was served and Fluffness provided custom cotton candy with cocktail inspired flavors. Mixing Maryland DJs kept the party going during the entire event. Electric Events DC provided fun rosé inspired decor while All About Balloons outfitted the space with beautiful balloon art. A photo booth from Booth-O-Rama kept guests entertained, while a braid bar featuring Ian McCabe Studio stylists and a glitter highlight station from Let’s Make a Face gave guests the change to upgrade their look. Meant To Be Calligraphy was on-site to personalize the tasting glasses that guests received as part of the event.

Thank you to all of our vendors, partners and guests for such a wonderful evening!

All photos by Joy Asico.

Chris Polhemus, Tsveta Polhemus, Ashley Corcoran, and Ryan Hawkins.