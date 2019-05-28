News

The 5 Types of Metro Summer Shutdown Commutes

How'd the first real morning of the summerlong shutdown go?
Written by
Published on

Metro’s Blue and Yellow lines are shut down south of National Airport for the summer, and Tuesday’s commute was the first stress test of the workarounds the transit system has put in place. So how did it go? (Personally, I took the DASH bus from Del Ray to Pentagon, which was a little crowded but fine.) Roughly speaking, social-media accounts of the morning’s commute fall into five buckets:

 1. How did we end up in ___________?

2. The shuttles are excruciating

3. It was…okay

4. Working from home looks more attractive

5. Screw it, I’m taking a boat

