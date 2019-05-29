News

John Paul Joneses, Explained

John Paul Jones

Image via Library of Congress.

Best known for:

Being a founder of the United States Navy

Talents include:

Waging war

You may not know:

Franklin Delano Roosevelt wrote a treatment for a movie about Jones, but Paramount declined to move forward with the idea.

Complicating factor:

May have been a pirate.

John Paul Jones

(ABC/Ed Herrera)

Best known for:

Being a contestant on Season 15 of The Bachelorette

Talents include:

Eating a surplus of chicken nuggets; growing impeccable flow; riding a unicycle.

You may not know:

He’s a thespian. Jones starred in the play Picnic while at Catholic University for undergrad, where it seems it was essential he remain shirtless to stay in character.

Complicating factor:

As the wise Chris Harrison noted, Jones may be the second coming of Jeff Spicoli.

John Paul Jones

(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Best known for:

Being the bassist for Led Zeppelin

Talents include:

Ruling

You may not know:

He wrote the guitar riff for “Black Dog.”

Complicating factor:

Real name is John Baldwin.

John Paul Jones

Photograph by Flickr user Bob Mical.

Best known for:

Being an arena at the University of Virginia

Talents include:

Being an arena at the University of Virginia

You may not know:

It’s named for the father of billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones.

Complicating factor:

Can’t seem to get rid of the Dave Matthews Band.

