A New Facial Bar Inspired by Korean Beauty Treatments Is Opening in Dupont Circle

Coming in June, this will be Silver Mirror Facial Bar's first location outside of New York.

If you’ve considered adding regular facials into your beauty routine but shied away because of the cost and time commitment, you’re in luck. Silver Mirror Facial Bar is like the DryBar of skincare—a streamlined service with a niche focus that gets you in and out quickly—and it’s opening its first DC location at the end of June.

It’s the brand’s first storefront outside of New York, where it was founded by Cindy Kim and Matt Maroone in 2014. The duo realized that the skincare world was lacking a space for quick, easy facials that catered directly to the customer. On one end, there were dermatologists and luxury spas, where a visit could end up costing you in both time and money, and on the other, spots like Sephora, which lack that one-on-one atmosphere. What would be a good in-between?

Like many skincare companies these days, the team was inspired by K-beauty. On trips to South Korea, Kim would frequently pop into spas for facials. There, it’s such an easy, cost-effective thing to do that Koreans frequently stop in for treatments once a week.

“It’s very commonplace there,” says Maroone, “and in America, it’s not thought of as a regular maintenance program. It’s thought of more as a luxury spa thing.”

Silver Mirror aims to change that, he says. All of its services are under an hour, and by focusing solely on facials, the business is able to streamline its process, providing “a premium product for a not-so-premium price,” says Maroone.

The most popular are the 30-minute facials, from which customers can pick treatments specifically for expecting mothers, men, or those looking for a “party-prep” glow boost. There are also a variety of 50-minute facials, which target skin issues such as acne, aging, sensitivity, and dryness. Add-ons like dermaplaning, facial peels, and LED therapy are available, too.

Prices range from $80 to $135, and repeat customers can sign up for memberships, choosing between an $80 subscription for a monthly 30-minute facial and an $108 option for a monthly 50-minute facial.

Each treatment packs a lot into a short amount of time, incorporating several steps including double exfoliation and oxygen and vitamin treatments. “We get right down to business,” says Maroone of the quick turnaround. “We’re New Yorkers, and we wanted to build this upon a New Yorker’s schedule.”

When customers enter the facial bar, they check in on iPads and are offered drinks like watermelon water and green tea. They’re shown to a series of six aesthetician’s chairs separated by curtains, and to cut down on time, no one removes their clothes before the treatments. During and after, aestheticians will work with customers to develop a skincare routine that works best for them, and the store will have several brands for sale such as Skinceuticals and Supergoop.

The Silver Mirror team recommends its customers come in for facials once every two-to-four weeks for maximum results, which is easy with its online booking, autopay system, and memberships. And, for busy travelers, memberships can be used between DC and New York.

The group is thinking about expanding to other cities, too, says Maroone, but it’s mainly focused on this new DC storefront as of now. The Dupont Circle location was an easy choice for its mix of residential and commercial traffic, he says, as well as its central location. And although grand opening details are still in the works, keep your eyes peeled for celebrations later this month.

Silver Mirror Facial Bar; 1301 19th St. NW

Join the conversation!