Meet 10 of DC’s Biggest Theater Stars

These ten stars are household names in one of America’s biggest theater scenes—and strangers to most everyone else. We asked them about the quirks and perks of working the local stages in a federal city.
Naomi Jacobson
First production here: 1992.
Last parts you saw her in: Helen and Mrs. Hedges in Born Yesterday at Ford’s Theatre.
Other memorable roles: Dr. Ruth in Theater J’s 2018 Becoming Dr. Ruth, Nancy in Woolly Mammoth’s 2007 The Unmentionables.
Strangest day job: Bartender in the greenroom at The Joan Rivers Show.
Felicia Curry
First production here: 2003.
Last part you saw her in: Mitra in Signature Theatre’s Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity.
Other memorable roles: Grace in Woolly Mammoth’s 2017 An Octoroon, Sweet Thing in Arena Stage’s 2017 Nina Simone: Four Women, Ghost of Christmas Past in Ford’s Theatre’s A Christmas Carol, 2009 to 2016.
Strangest day job: Interactive tour guide at the Spy Museum.
Edward Gero
First production here: 1981.
Last part you saw him in: Thomas Everson Jr. in Junk at Arena Stage.
Other memorable roles: Antonin Scalia in Arena’s 2015 and 2017The Originalist, Mark Roth-ko in Arena’s 2012 Red, Nixon in Round House Theatre’s 2008 Nixon’s Nixon.
Strangest day job: Media consultant for Nancy Pelosi, 2007.
Holly Twyford
First production here: 1992.
Last part you saw her in: Layla in Masterpieces of the Oral and Intangible Heritage of Humanity at Signature Theatre.
Other memorable roles: Juliet in Folger’s 1997 Romeo and Juliet, Evelyn in Studio Theater’s 2002 The Shape of Things, Desiree Armfeldt in Signature’s 2017 A Little Night Music.
Strangest day job: Washington City Paper distributor.
Craig Wallace
First production here: 1987.
Last part you saw him in: Scrooge in A Christmas Carol at Ford’s Theatre.
Other memorable roles: Willy Loman in Ford’s 2017 Death of a Salesman, Male Greek Chorus in Round House’s 2018 How I Learned to Drive, Olivier, Silvius, Jacques in Folger’s 2001 As You Like It.
Strangest day job: “I can proudly say that besides teaching, I have not had a ‘real’ job since I came out of graduate school.”
Dawn Ursula
First production here: 2001.
Last part you saw her in: Madre Maria in Botticelli in the Fire at Woolly Mammoth.
Other memorable roles: Jacqueline in Theater J’s 2015 Queens Girl in the World, Abidemi/Babirye in Woolly Mammoth’s 2015 Zombie: The American, the Angel in Round House’s 2016 Angels in America.
Strangest day job: Human resources for the Department of General Services in Richmond.
Natascia Diaz
First production here: 2002.
Last part you saw her in: Fosca in Passionat Signature Theatre.
Other memorable roles: Denise Savage in MetroStage’s 2011 Savage in Limbo, Performer in MetroStage’s 2012 Jacques Brel Is Alive and Well and Living in Paris, Anita in Signature’s 2016 West Side Story.
Strangest day job: Salesperson at a cowboy costume store.
Tom Story
First production here: 2001.
Last part you saw him in: Angelo in Shakespeare Theatre’s The Comedy of Errors.
Other memorable roles: God in Signature Theatre’s 2017 An Act of God, Prior Walter in Round House’s 2016 Angels in America, Young A.E. Housman in Studio Theatre’s 2001 The Invention of Love.
Strangest day job: Telephone customer service “for people whose silicone implants had leaked.”
Justin Weaks
First production here: 2015.
Last part you saw him in: Byron in the Kennedy Center’s The Watsons Go to Birmingham–1963.
Other memorable roles: Will in the Kennedy Center’s 2018 Long Way Down, Ensemble Member in Theater Alliance’s 2016 and 2017 Word Becomes Flesh.
Strangest day job: Host at TGI Fridays.
Regina Aquino
First production here: 2003.
Last parts you saw her in: Lady Castlemaine and Louise de Kéroalle in Nell Gwynn at Folger Theatre.
Other memorable roles: Van’s Sister in Studio Theatre’s 2006 Dog Sees God, Tong in Studio’s 2018 Vietgone,Claire in Theater Alliance’s 2018 The Events.
Strangest day job: Bartender at Harry’s Tap Room in Clarendon.
This article appears in the May 2019 issue of Washingtonian.